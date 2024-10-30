Amazon Black Friday Sale Starts November 29, 2024

The best deals for e-readers and tablets are always on Black Friday, and the sales are typically more pronounced. This is because everyone starts buying gifts around this time or to score massive savings. Amazon begins its Black Friday deals on November 29, 2024, and they continue into the weekend, culminating in Cyber Monday. If you want a Kindle e-reader or Fire Tablet, I would wait until Black Friday to score one.

All of the previous-generation Kindle e-readers will likely be on sale. It remains to be seen whether the new Kindle e-readers, such as the 12th generation Paperwhite, Kindle Scribe 2, 11th generation Kindle 2024, or Coloursoft, will get any savings. They will likely discount the base model Kindle; everything else is too new to heavily discount, but you never know. The Fire Max 11 and Fire HD 8 are very new and will see some significant savings.

Amazon devices will get some discounts, and many other brands will also offer them on the Amazon website. Rakuten Kobo, Pocketbook, Bigme and Onyx tend to all run some promotions. They also provide more significant savings on their e-commerce platforms.

Amazon’s Deals page is a great place to browse for early deals. Customers can also rely on Alexa for help by asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Alexa can also proactively notify customers 24 hours in advance if a deal is coming on an eligible item on their Wish List, in their Cart, or Saved for Later. When a deal is available, they’ll receive a notification on their Alexa-enabled device. They can then ask Alexa to remind them when the deal goes live or ask Alexa to buy it for them by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”

