Audible is getting an AI-powered Uplift

Rumour has it that Amazon is testing new AI features for Audible, Amazon’s voice-enhanced book reading and podcast service. The testing is being conducted with the help of US citizens using IOS and Android devices. The new features primarily focus on enhancing the search parameters, which help users find books through recommendations, tags, and categorizations. I was thrilled to hear about this, as I love crime podcasts but struggle to find new episodes to listen to. I am hoping these new search engine features will make it easier.

There are three significant areas of improvement being tested:

1. AI-Powered Tags: This new high-powered service will analyze reviews and user preferences to provide descriptive tags and small snippets such as “Romantic Mystery” or “Powerful Suspense,” making it easier for users to locate specific types of books without having to read countless reviews.

2. AI Categorization: Improvements are also being made to the topic pages to include more relevant and specific topics, helping users discover potential topics of interest they may not have otherwise considered.

3. AI Narration Improvements: Amazon is working with narrators to teach the AI to mimic voices more accurately. The technology aims to understand commands from people with different languages and accents by learning from various voices.

The more I learn about what AI has to offer, the more inspired I become. We are only just beginning to scratch the surface of what AI can do for us. I envision a future where bots can create stories based on our personal experiences and preferences, or provide augmented reality hologram storybooks from our devices. This potential future is not just amazing, it’s inspiring! Our imaginations will go where no one has gone before!

Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

