Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 cases are now avaialble

Barnes and Noble is getting ready to announce the Nook Glowlight 4 in the next few days. This new e-reader will be six inches and have a 300 PPI screen. It will be running a quadcore processor, 32GB of storage, USB-C and physical page turn buttons. The official cases for the new Nook are now available to purchase on the B&N website and come in black and silver. They will open and close with a magnetic tab and have water resistant interior lining. The premium soft touch case will both retail for $19.99, which is a solid price.

The Nook Glowlight 4 should be coming out in the first week of December. It will be available on the main Barnes and Noble website, and also in retail stores. There is signage advertising the new device in some retail spaces and many employees have reached out and said they have seen it and also have the spec sheets available in an internal database. It might take sometime for all of the stores to receive a supply of e-readers, but they should all get them sometime this week.

