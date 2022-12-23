10 Must-Read E-Books for Startups

Since the inception of the internet as we know it, the world of startups has boomed. In 2022, technology is only improving, and productivity is only improving. There have been some very interesting niches in the market in recent years. The iGaming and casino industry in the US is booming, and launching an online sweepstake casino could be very lucrative.

Another booming industry is organic products, information has never been so accessible, and the more people find out about the products they are using, the more they are turning to organic alternatives. Since COVID-19, people have become more health aware than ever. Whatever field you want to move into, the books on this list will teach you some important principles.

The Lean Startup: How Constant Innovation Creates Radically Successful Businesses

This is a book written by Eric Ries, where he goes into his ‘lean startup strategy for startup companies’ philosophy. Ries developed his philosophy whilst cutting his teeth as a startup advisor, employee, and then founder. He credits the experiences and failures he went through in the industry as being the lessons that brought him to success.

His first startup was a failure. He attributes that to not fully grasping what his target audience and customers really wanted. Focusing far too much on the presentation and the initial launch of his product. This book is all about helping you identify what your customer really wants.

Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future

If you enjoy economics and world markets, this book could be a game changer for you and your perspective. This book will make you question a lot of conventional thinking. Thiel claims we live in an age of technological stagnation. Information technology has improved greatly, yet progress always seems limited to computers and tech companies. There is no reason we should be limiting progress. It should be the aim of any business. Progress of any kind requires one important thing from people – to think for themselves. This book is all about teaching you how to do that.

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action

Taking lessons from a huge variety of real-life stories, Simon Sinek has woven together a crystal-clear vision of what it takes to inspire and lead people. This is a great book for anyone in any industry.

Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity

David Allen is all about helping you find your zen. The main topic of this book is productivity – and how productivity is proportionate to our ability to destress and relax. When your mind is clear and organized, you can achieve true productivity and unlock potential you never even knew you had.This book will transform the way you work and how you even think of it, teaching you to be efficient and smart in how you organize yourself and your time.]

Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts

True leadership isn’t about power. It’s about accountability, shrewd thinking, recognizing potential, and helping to make those around them realize theirs. That is a leader. Leadership requires one fundamental thing, courage. Courage to be different, to ask tough questions, and to be self-aware.

Brown’s courage-building program, developed after many years of research – is all about answering the real questions and teaching a fundamental tool in leadership. She writes that courage can be developed, measured, and taught.

It is a group of four sets of skills rooted in twenty-eight types of behavior. To be courageous in business requires a commitment to having tough conversations, showing empathy where necessary, and doing truly bold work.

The Art of War

The Art of War is a book by Sun Tzu (listen for free, find out more here). It’s a strategic and philosophical book that has been read and interpreted by different leaders for millennia. It was written in 512 BCE. It’s a book that has stood the test of time, clearly demonstrating how valuable the lessons it teaches are.

The Art of War teaches you to be considerate, to think of the potential cost before making your move, to be confident yet humble, how and when to stand up and how to avoid an opponent’s strengths and find his weakness.]

Do Your Research]

In the end, the only way to truly learn is by doing, but when it comes to business, you want to make sure you’re armed with as much knowledge as possible. A key quality in leadership is being able to learn from others’ mistakes as well as your own, so it’s important to look at how to do and how not to do things. Any one of these reads will broaden your horizons and help expand your thinking, do your research and help sharpen your thinking.