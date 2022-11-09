5 Best Books on How to Make Money and Become Rich

Wealth is not a gift or an accident but a set of actions that lead people to success. What needs to be done to have enough money for a comfortable life? Surely you should stop relying on lottery tickets or relatives who somehow decide to leave you an inheritance. Start by reading books showing you the path to making money and financial stability. But what should you read first? Here are the five best books that will change your financial thinking and help you become richer.

1. The Richest Man In Babylon by George S. Clason

This book is not a direct guide to becoming a millionaire. It would be naïve to believe that there is a single recipe for making money, no matter what happens. Instead, George S. Clason created a set of parables about fictional people from ancient Babylon who became wealthy by following certain rules. This book may seem obvious to most modern people, but not everyone is ready to follow the simple rules indicated by the writer.

The seven tips at the end of the book are especially valuable. For example, George S. Clason advises people to replenish the piggy bank every month, control spending, increase capital and reduce financial risks. He also gives valuable advice on how to turn any place into a profitable business, organize long-term investments and improve ways to make money. Such advice is very valuable for both young people and adults.

2. The Millionaire Fastlane: Crack the Code to Wealth and Live Rich for a Lifetime by MJ DeMarco

MJ DeMarco is a rather eccentric writer who comes up with out-of-the-box ideas for people to solve their financial problems. The main idea of ​​his book is based on the imperfection of the classical approach to making money. So DeMarco offers a model of financial behavior that allows you to look at the world from a different angle. Instead of passive investments and retirement plans, he encourages people to think flexibly and see profit in short-term investments with high margins.

DeMarco also gives simple examples of how the market works and what nuances any startup needs to consider to avoid losing money. It is worth noting that he does not reject the classic mutual funds and retirement savings but emphasizes their inefficiency in the context of the human life cycle. Do you need millions at 70 or 80? Surely you want to improve your standard of living in your 30s or 40s. That is why DeMarco shows alternative ways to achieve financial well-being that can work.

3. Your Money or Your Life by Vicki Robin

Vicki Robin is an amazing woman who, together with Joe Dominguez, created a universal concept of financial well-being. First, she formed a list of key questions that each reader should analyze. Take a look at the list, and chances are you’ll be surprised. Also, Vicki Robin has created several simple concepts that allow you to say no to the growth of your debts.

She also found a simple explanation for complex financial terms so that anyone could rethink their approach to spending money. Her approach is that humanity has embarked on the path of global consumption. The growth in the quality of life has led to the desire to go further no matter what. As a result, people’s spending becomes gigantic, and the income level no longer allows people to feel confident in the future. Her advice will also help you learn more about money.

4. Scarne’s Complete Guide to Gambling By John Scarne

John Scarne is a gambling expert who has spent his entire life analyzing casino games. His experience, vision of rates, and approach to choosing a strategy will suit those who decide to get rich in a casino. The main plus of this book is that John Scarne is an experienced gambler who has managed many casinos and has been a gambling advisor in several countries.

This legendary personality described gambling approaches, strategies, and tricks that are legal and suitable for making money in any casino. Just have a look at slots real money Canada. The writer’s advice will come in handy even for fans of web gambling. John Scarne described in sufficient detail what kind of profit you can expect as a gambler. He also showed what tricks do not work in any casino and gave specific examples.

5. Roll The Bones by David G. Schwartz

Here is another book that will tell you about the secrets of gambling. David Schwartz knows everything about Las Vegas and the gambling industry in general. He did an incredible job and put together all the gambling facts you need to know before trying to make money at the casino. At the same time, it shows people’s stories and their approaches to the game so you can create your strategy based on their experience.

Conclusion

Earning money is possible at any age. However, you need to know the basic rules and approaches to avoid getting off the ladder. Start your path to wealth with the five books above. Surely now you will have more ideas for earning and redistributing your money. Consider all the tips and analyze their feasibility before you create your new financial strategy.