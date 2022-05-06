5 eBooks About Making Real Money Online

Online gambling is one of the best ways to make real money online. Although you will not win all the time, you are always looking for ways to improve your game. With online sports betting increasingly becoming popular, the demand for ebooks about online gambling has shot up.

Reading is beneficial in several ways, such as improving your brain power and concentration. The books listed below can inspire you as you look for success by revealing a few interesting stories that will excite you.

The author’s name might ring a bell if you are familiar with online content relating to casino games. Michael Shackleford is behind some of the most renowned websites relating to betting odds and math.

The math wizard has published thousands of articles on his websites, primarily focusing on casino games. The majority of the information is presented by mathematical equations that can help you find your chances of winning online casino games, including table and card games.

Initially published in 2005, you can find an updated ebook version online. The book covers in detail several aspects of betting odds that you can rarely find anywhere else. It also gives you tips on how to find the best real money online casinos in the US as reviewed by casinos.us.

The house edge on winning a progressive side bet in a blackjack game is more than 43%. This means that your probability of winning such a bet is low. However, the book offers tips on how to win a side bet when playing blackjack.

Other topics discussed in the book include the significance of blackjack rules and how they make certain games exciting to play by offering high RTP rates and safeguarding player participation. With a higher RTP, you are guaranteed more winnings than losses in the long term.

This book provides valuable information concerning adaptable strategies. These strategies can help you beat casinos at their games, just as in the title. The author, Frank Scoblete, is regarded as one of the leading authorities in casino gambling.

A quick search on Google will reveal that he is the author of more than 40 titles such as “Break the One-Armed Bandits,” “Guerilla Gambling,” and “Best Blackjack.”

Its guidelines, tips, and information will introduce you to a unique online and land-based casino gaming approach. It will help you ensure you are not at the losing end by revealing the chances of beating the odds-on online gaming platforms.

Franc Scobelete is renowned for his in-depth research and instructional delivery style. Most of his literary works are likened to training manuals, and this masterpiece is no different. Its depth and coverage of various online casino games make it highly recommendable for beginners, casual gamers, and professionals alike.

Whether you prefer playing at online gaming platforms or traditional casinos, the Mammoth Book of Casino Games gives you exceptional insights on how to overcome all odds in casino gaming.

Written by Paul Mendelson, it offers insights into shifting the odds in your favor. He tries to clearly explain each game and give a detailed analysis of how to enhance your winning probability.

It clearly explains how to maximize your gaming moments. It features all the essential information on casinos, including the best platforms to play.

The book covers not only popular casino games, including poker, baccarat, video poker, Caribbean stud, and Punto Banco, but also lesser-known games such as Spanish 21, Red Dog, and Wheel of Fortune.

The author, Paul Mendelson, is an expert whose works on casino gaming are highly respected all over the world. Besides great poker tutorials, the book gives real-life perspective guidelines on a wide range of poker games, rewards, and bonuses.

It also provides essential information about the rules applicable in various games and betting or hand strategies that can help you improve your win ratio.

This ebook is a great resource regardless of whether you are a beginner or have been an enthusiast of online casino gaming. Poker Joe is known for his straightforward approach. He makes a player understand the amount of work needed to make money from online gaming.

He does not mince his words. He lets you know up front that, at best, you will lose around half of the bets you place. However, he also provides valuable insights to help you determine the bets you can win.

The author tries to define the shift in sportsbooks and the significance of these sports bet shifts. The book will teach you about the lines of games and how to figure out the adjustments in games.

However, the gambling experts’ section is arguably the most compelling aspect of this book. The author says that although numerous people consider themselves experts, a small number actually are.

He offers tips on how to tell the difference between an actual expert and a fraud. The book gives players the knowledge needed to weigh bets and guarantee a solid chance.

Since its first publication in 2001, this masterpiece by Stanford Wong has undergone several reprints and revisions. Sharp Sports Betting has become a hit among online gaming enthusiasts for various reasons.

Apart from being well-written and easy to read, it also provides a comprehensive overview of online gambling that you will find helpful.

It mainly focuses on the logic, statistics, and math involved in online sports gambling. Besides online gaming, Stanford Wong deeply explores parlays, prop bets, and teaser bets.

For those interested in wagering on football matches, the book provides information about the NFL that you will find helpful. He uses the data to analyze various theories and practices that play a crucial role in online sports betting through the book.

It is not surprising that Sharp Sports Betting is commonly referred to as the Bible of sportsbooks. You will find the author’s delivery captivating and addictive.

