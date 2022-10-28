5 Great e-Books about Casino Heists

From the Crown Casino heist to the Stardust Casino robbery, casino heists have made an imprint on history. These high-thrill schemes generate plenty of public interest. So, it is no surprise that authors would be interested in such plotlines.

While glamorous casinos and the high-stakes bets and wide selection of slot games and table games they offer are already plenty exciting, the heists that involve them take things to a whole other level.

Therefore, if you’re looking for a little more excitement in your reads, check out these five great e-books about casino heists.



Written by the author of the ever-popular book The Lincoln Lawyer, Void Moon centers on Cassie Black, an ex-con determined to lead a normal life on parole. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned. She is inevitably lured right back into the profession she gave up.

As a former professional thief in Vegas casinos, Cassie gets recruited for one more job to rob a high-profile target of their winnings. Although the job goes smoothly, Cassie soon becomes the target of a killer who knows just how guilty she is.

Void Moon has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and readers. The Washington Post referred to the novel as “…a slick, highly professional thriller that does not disappoint.” The book has also received more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon, with 64% being five-star reviews.



Set in 1965, Vegas Heist is set in Sin City as Caesars Palace prepares to open during the holiday season. Knowing the vault will be overflowing, John and Saul develop a plan for a heist. Their secret weapon? A hidden entrance leading right to the fortune.

After recruiting the help of three others, the plan is set in motion. Only, John and Saul have no idea just how quickly this plot will unravel.

Vegas Heist is criminally underrated for its thorough plot and its rousing narrative. Unsurprisingly, the novel did receive some highly positive reception after its release. It received the Pulp Novel of the Year in the 2019 Pulp Factory Awards. The book also boasts many five-star reviews on Amazon.



Lion on Fire is quite the riveting read. It follows a recent college graduate, Brian, who’s accepted the complicated task of getting his brother out of his illegal $30,000 debt before things go awry.

Knowing that coming up with that cash won’t be easy, Brian takes on a job working in an illegal New York City casino. Desperate to help his brother, he begins skimming cash from the bets being made around him. All seems to be going as planned – until he finds out a dangerous Russian gangster is behind the underground casino.

Suddenly, Brian has no choice but to recruit the help of a co-worker to plan the ultimate heist or face the deathly consequences.

Kirkus Reviews referred to Lion on Fire as an “…entertaining and fast-paced” read. With reader reviews confirming the same, this is definitely one casino heist novel you need to add to your reading list.



Unlike the other books mentioned, Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist provides a nonfiction perspective of the story that inspired the film Molly’s Game.

Houston Curtis was the co-founder of the exclusive Texas hold ‘em game that attracted the likes of celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and more. In this novel, Curtis dishes out the dirt on the many events and individuals that eventually led to the 2011 FBI bust.

This book has a special appeal to it with its many insider revelations. It has garnered positive reception across the board. Vincent Van Patten and Mike Sexton, commentators for the World Poker Tour, expressed nothing but excitement for the incredible novel. Readers of e-books expressed the same sentiments in their Amazon reviews.

Undeniably, it’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll love this book.



Crime fiction writer Arthur Tomkin doubles down in his novel The Little Casino Heist: A Bad Deal. The book tells the story of four friends who are facing difficult circumstances and can’t afford to take any chances.

In an effort to make things right, they make the life-changing decision to run the scheme of their lifetime: a little casino heist! If that huge decision wasn’t enough, they must also navigate their feelings for a woman who enters their lives just as they begin planning their heist. Of course, this leads to the ultimate test of their friendship.

Though this novel hasn’t received as much attention as others, its storyline is compelling and worth taking a gamble on.

Conclusion



With casinos being such a favorite pastime for many, there is no question as to why so many novels have important plotlines based in casinos. People enjoy the exhilaration that comes with gambling, so pairing that with the tension and suspense of heists is a perfect match.

If the solid selection of e-books about casino heists described above doesn’t get your heart rate up, then nothing will.