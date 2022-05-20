9 Great E-Books for Gaming Fans in 2022

Loving video games doesn’t mean that you don’t have time for other hobbies as well. In case you love reading books too, you might be looking for some titles related to gaming. Fortunately, there are countless e-books that you could consider in 2022. Here are just some to take into account.

If you’re just beginning your gaming journey or are considering upgrading your current setup, you cannot overlook Building Your Gaming PC for Beginners and Dummies: A Gamers Guide to Building a Gaming Computer. This 2020 title by Aaron Nelson will help you set up the most powerful gaming rig out there. It will go over every part of a PC that you will require and guide you through specifics that you need to think about.

This 2021 release is also available on Kindle. If you’ve read the prequel, you already know how interesting and imperative this book is for every gaming fan. Kent goes through how some of the biggest names in the field battled for dominance over the global market. You will learn how some modern consoles were invented and huge franchises like GTA, Call of Duty, and Guitar Hero were developed.

Gamers looking for fiction also have plenty of titles at their disposal. For instance, Terry Pratchett’s 1992 Only You Can Save Mankind tells the story of Johnny Maxwell. He is an ordinary boy that loves video games and receives a cryptic message from an alien spaceship in the game he’s been playing. This changes his life drastically as he becomes an unlikely hero tasked with helping an alien race.

Another title from 1992 that is available in e-form is Hacker by Malorie Blackman. It follows Vicky, the best hacker in the world, as she tries to prove her father’s innocence after the bank he works in accuses him of stealing money. If you share her passion for coding, you will surely enjoy this thrilling read as she digs to find the files that show the real culprit.

If you’re looking for something a bit more instructional, you can think about adding Play to Win by Jackson Bryant to your reading list. This book will provide you with some great insight into how you can win at poker. Topics covered include everything from how to read people’s tells and why they act how they do to how to exhibit self-control.

Perhaps poker is not your game of choice. Worry not, as there are countless other e-books you can find that cover other casino games as well. Shackleford takes this opportunity to describe all types of games, how to play them, and what kinds of odds you can expect. When you encounter a variety of jackpot games on a gaming platform, you will definitely understand them a bit better if you’ve read this essential title.

Have you ever watched the James Bond movies? Well, you might like the books as well. The first installment of the series came out in 1953 and is titled Casino Royale. This book might be great fun if you’re a fan of casino games as well, as it has a superb scene where Bond takes down a lethal Russian villain at the baccarat table.

Maybe you’ve read some titles by James Patterson before. This title from 2011 focuses on Daniel X, who is one of the best superheroes of all time. Game Over is the fourth installment of the series in which his enemies are shapeshifters that own a video game company. They plan on controlling the minds of kids from all over the globe with their next release. Find a handy e-book management program and follow Daniel as he tries to save the world once again.

In case you’re looking for a book that your kids can enjoy as well, think about My Magical Life. This book, written by Zach King and illustrated by Beverly Arce, follows Zach – a boy that can do magic without a wand. It comes with an app that actually brings characters to life using AR technology, which is something your little ones will love. You even get some missions, so make sure you get all the trophies.

No matter if you’re trying to get into the habit of reading more or just want to further expand your love of games, there are countless titles you can take into consideration. These nine are a great start.

( Writer ) Markus lives in San Francisco, California and is the video game and audio expert on Good e-Reader! He has a huge interest in new e-readers and tablets, and gaming.