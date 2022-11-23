The Best eBooks on Mobsters for Keen Crime Fans

When choosing your next ebook to read, in any genre, it can be difficult to pick and that applies to fans of crime writing. As there are so many new and classic books based on crime, from fictional tales to factual accounts, it helps to break down the genre into categories. One of the most thrilling crim categories is mobsters and below you will find the best books on mobsters for keen crime fans.

“The Godfather” by Mario Puzo

“The Valachi Papers” by Peter Maas

As we progress through the best books on mobsters, it will become noticeable how many have been adapted to big films and The Godfather is a splendid example. The Godfather is written by Mario Puzo and is considered by many critics as being the best mobster novel ever written. Even if you have little interest in mafia life, The Godfather is a fantastic read because of the storytelling and character development. The Godfather has also had a significant impact on pop culture and even if you have seen the movie several times, you must read the book.

Frist published in 1968, The Valachi Papers tells the story of Joseph Valachi, the first member of the mafia in the United States to testify against his associates. Having seen his friends killed, Valachi decided he would break the code of silence and talk publicly about life as a mobster. Having moved to the United States from Italy, the book follows the story of how Valachi joins the mob, how things worked inside the mafia, and highlights some of the most prominent members of the mafia from his time in the mob. Such is the impact and importance of The Valachi Papers, it is still used when training officers today.

‘Casino: The Rise and Fall of the Mob in Las Vegas’ by Nicholas Pileggi

This is another tremendous book on mobsters that has been adapted into a hugely successful movie. Casino: The Rise and Fall of the Mob in Las Vegas, is a non-fiction book based on the life of Las Vegas casino boss Frank Rosenthal. Not only would you find Rosenthal playing the roulette wheel or blackjack table as a gambler but he also owned a casino. In addition, Rosenthal had a relationship with mobsters who controlled some of the casinos in Las Vegas. For anyone who is interested in the workings of the casino industry in Las Vegas and the ties with the mob, Casino: The Rise and Fall of the Mob in Las Vegas is a thrilling read.

“Boardwalk Empire” by Nelson Johnson

Boardwalk Empire is written by Nelson Johnson and focuses on the rise of Atlantic City as a gambling destination in the early 1900s. The book is incredibly well researched and provides a fascinating insight into the growth of Atlantic City and the people behind the rise of the city. Corruption was rampant throughout the early 20th century in Atlantic City and some of the people at the very top had links to the mafia and mobs from Chicago and New York City. Such was the fabulous reception following the release of the book, a television series followed.