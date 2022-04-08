Top Books About Games in New Zealand

Situated in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean, New Zealand is globally recognised for its geographic isolation. The small nation is also an excellent destination for gambling and it became popular when the European settlers introduced horse betting and card games there.

As the government regulated these recreational activities to prevent gambling-related harm, the Kiwis are ensured to take advantage of different forms of gambling in a safe and secure environment. Thousands of books about gambling cover a broad range of topics so for those who want to have a better understanding of gambling, here are the top gambling books to discover in Aotearoa.

Gambling Law

Gambling Law is written by New Zealand’s leading expert on gambling law, Jarrod True. The book guides those who want to understand the regulations associated with the different types of casinos in New Zealand including the laws covering the sales promotion schemes.

Gambling Law is a complete discourse that provides a practical guide for professional gamblers who want to be aware of the guidance on gaming and lotteries law. The readers will not only understand the gambling regulation more clearly but they will also have knowledge on complex processes and case law nuances that must be navigated when applying for gambling-related matters.

The Legal Status of Online Gambling in New Zealand

Gambling regulation in New Zealand has been made under the Gambling Act 2003. In this Act, online gambling provided domestically is illegal apart from the Lotto NZ and the TAB. Nonetheless, it doesn’t mean that New Zealanders are banned from offshore gambling websites. On the contrary, they are allowed to register at foreign gambling websites which can provide a risk for the players as they won’t be protected.

The Gambling Commission is a decision-making entity set up under the Gambling Act 2003. This body is responsible for conducting inquiries to the operators who apply for New Zealand-based licenses and it works with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) which is the primary regulator of the gambling sector there. The Totalisator Agency Board known as TAB NZ is a division of the New Zealand Racing Board established under the Racing Industry Act 2020 to provide lotteries, sports betting, and racing services in the country.

Problem Gambling New Zealand Perspectives on Treatment

As problem gambling has become a major social concern in the world, Problem Gambling New Zealand Perspectives on Treatment book shows and explores the issues faced by those who are treating problem gambling in New Zealand.

The book was written by Richard Tan and Susan Wurtzburg because these authors noticed that gambling harm is a major social concern and a challenging field of social work practice. That’s the reason why this book was released to help the problem gamblers dealing with different difficulties in this area.

By reading Problem Gambling New Zealand Perspectives on Treatment, the readers will be aware of the different important facts. To lend structure and readability, the book contains several chapters such as populations at risk and interventions, treatment strategies, implications for treatment, culturally informed scheme provision, and implication for intervention.

Sports Betting in New Zealand: The New Zealand Racing Board

Written by Elizabeth Toomey and Simon Schofield, Sports Betting in New Zealand: The New Zealand Racing Board is a book that explains the Law and Policy on Betting and Sport in New Zealand. Although this country is reputed to apply strict regulations, gambling activity is often linked to various harms.

Hence, those who want to know how sports-related betting operated there are advised to read this book. In this artwork, sports betting encompasses racing betting, general sports betting like betting on sporting events, and animal fight betting.

Sports betting and racing in Aotearoa are operated under the Totalisator Agency Board, a division of the New Zealand Racing Board. A historical and policy perspective including the National Lotteries Act, licensed lotteries, the licensing system for public operators, state supervisory mechanisms, and more can be reviewed in the book or in different blogs on this topic.

Conclusion

Gambling has become an integral part of the Kiwis culture. People are able to keep entertained with the gambling sites of their choice despite the uncomplicated gambling laws there. With the incredible increase of online gambling and sports betting activities, beginners and experienced players can try their luck and improve their skills in different games. Therefore, it is important to read renowned gambling books and visit book stores in order to be familiar with the games and activities as well as to understand the laws related to gambling there.