Top Books for iGaming Marketers

Casino Marketing by John S. Romero

John Romero has been an award-winning writer since the 1950s, and Casino Marketing is his first book. Published in 1994, he wrote the book to build relationships and repeat business by proving the selling ability of direct response advertising. As John Romero’s book is famous for being very educational, Casino Marketing is evidence because it has helped several marketers since its release.

In this masterpiece, the topics are diverse, focusing on marketing casino sites with or without GamStop. A topic teaches how to catch and retain customers in traditional and virtual casinos. According to the users, these marketing techniques were proven effective on different casino establishments, helping them successfully manage their businesses.

Biggest Innovations in iGaming Industry Since 2000

Biggest Innovations in iGaming Industry Since 2000 is an iconic book written by Milena Petrovska, published on March 8, 2021. The book will transport the readers to an exciting journey to visit the online casinos and their innovations over the 21st century. They will discover the essential features and new creations in the online casinos that have forever impacted the gambling industry.

Explore the mobile gambling industry and discover the latest trend through this ebook, including the concept of VR gambling and RPG-inspired video slot. Several amusing features that can be found in online casino games will also be uncovered while reading the book. Those who want to discover the new technologies in the online gaming market should consider reading this book.

The Greatest Gambling Story Ever Told: A True Tale of Three Gamblers

Inspired by the story of the horse racing world, the Greatest Gambling Story Ever Told is probably the best book launched to help gamblers understand gambling, mainly in the horseracing sector. A trio of gamblers embarks on an unforgettable adventure in the late 1980s when the Winning Colors, a spectacular three-year-old female racehorse, was prepared for success.

She was trained by the popular “Hollywood” trainer, D. Wayne Lukas, and the billionaire owner of the San Diego Chargers pro-football team, Eugene Klein. The gambling enthusiasts Dino Mateo, Big Bernie, and Miami Paul believed that Winning Colors could be the female winner of the Kentucky Derby in 1988. Those who want to enjoy the best true-life gambling story ever told must read Greatest Gambling Story Ever Told.

The Everything Guide to Sports Betting

If you are a new gambler and want to make money on this recreational activity, The Everything Guide to Sports Betting is an ideal book that you should read. Written by Josh Appelbaum and published in 2019, this handy guide fills with tips, tricks, and tactics grabbed from authoritative sources helping you to place bets strategically. Betting is a funny and exciting activity, and with a large number of sports games available, it is impossible to miss the different thrilling events.

Nonetheless, the new punters who aren’t aware of gambling tactics are at risk of losing higher amounts of money. With this easy-to-use guide, they will surely be able to gamble smartly and can make profits. Added to the introduction of the sports betting world, different strategies including the different types of bets, how to spot a potentially profitable bet, and when to stop can be learnt through this book.

The Color of Money

The Color of Money is a popular novel written by the American novelist Walter Tevis, published in 1984. The book is a sequel of his 1959 novel, the Hustler and the Color of Money set twenty years after the release of the original version. The Color of Money tells the story of Fast Eddie, a gambler that runs his own pool hall and after seeing a lookalike of Minnesota Fats on the television, he decides to search for the real one.

When he finds Fats, he persuades him to go on a national tour. As Eddie usually watches the majority of his pool on television, he plays the games alone and arrives to master it by himself. His challenge to compete with a new wave of young players is the most interesting in the book because he must perfectly master this unfamiliar game of nine-ball.

