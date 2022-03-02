Top Gambling Books – Learn How To Win

Lots of things might be valuable when you enter a casino, land-based or online: lucky charms, particular, “prosperous” clothes, handy tips you got from previous winners, video tutorials, and ultimately books that can help you develop your table and card games, or slot machines strategies. Whether you’re a complete amateur or an experienced professional, additional piece of information about the game is always welcome.

If you have any interest in finding out which books can help you improve your gambling skills, read closely the following lines.

Kevin Blackwood, Casino Gambling For Dummies

The author defined pretty simply what his goal was with this book: “Bet wisely, beat the house, and bring home the bucks”! Blackwood, an experienced gambler, gathered all the knowledge he piled during his lengthy, casino career, and put it together in an intriguing title “Casino Gambling For Dummies”. This book, a more precise guide, is packed with insider secrets that may help the gamblers, newbies, and experienced ones, to maximize their winning and minimize the losses; Thanks to the handy tips, players can learn more about understanding the odds, managing money more effectively, gambling online… All the major casino genres are mentioned: blackjack, slots, poker, roulette, and more.

Peter A. Griffin, The Theory of Blackjack: The Complete Card Counter’s Guide to the Casino Game of 21

Written by a math professor at California State University in Sacramento, this book shares the secrets of numbers; considering that blackjack is a game based utterly on probability, Peter A. Griffin is teaching us how to understand the methods and numbers of card-counting systems. Professor and the author of this respected guide, analyses every aspect of the game, while sharing valuable strategies and theories on how to win a match with some basic math knowledge. This release can undoubtedly bring you some significant pieces of data on how to improve your Blackjack skills. Griffin is not only a respected mathematician but a member of the Blackjack Hall of Fame- if he could have calculated it, why wouldn’t you, too?

Alton Hardin, Essential Poker Math: Fundamental No-Limit Hold’em Mathematics You Need To Know

This book requires its reader to have a basic understanding of No-Limit Hold’em poker, to have basic math abilities, and desire to become a successful, winning poker player. If you enjoy playing poker, and you are not afraid of engaging to a more serious level of playing, this book might be that piece of the missing puzzle! Alton Hardin, a former college teacher, and holder of many prominent certificates and diplomas in the Technology and IT sector will help poker seekers to understand the importance of math in the game, to understand the essential mathematics in poker: how to apply it into the game, in general how to use your basic middle-school knowledge to become a better player. As the author said: “Without this knowledge, you cannot properly play poker, but just a guessing game” The book is one of the best-selling poker guides on Amazon, and it’s available in digital form in online bookstores.

Frank Legato, How to Win Millions Playing Slot Machines: Or Lose Trying…

Besides large slot knowledge, this book can bring you some quality laughs, as well! Legato has been writing about slot machines for 20 years, and in this book, he is sharing his perspective on slots in a rather satirical style. All you need to know about the history of one of the most popular games of all time , you will find in this edition, but also all the crucial references on how to play: what are your realistic winning potentials, strategies for maximizing those potentials, truths about which machines pay back most money, most frequently and much more. If you are in for some good chuckles, but valuable information on slot machines, this is undoubtedly a perfect fit!