Want to discover new books? 2024 National Book Awards Finalists are announced

Readers often face extreme challenges in discovering new authors and books. Some websites, such as Goodreads, are often a good avenue, but they are challenging when you want to read a different genre. Some patrol Amazon’s bestseller lists, but normally, it’s the same authors and books, such as Harry Potter or Colleen Hoover. Book awards are often the best ones since you can easily look at new books you might not have heard of before. The National Book Awards Finalists have just been announced for 2024.

The finalists span a myriad of genres. The New York Times announced the five Finalists in each category: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people’s literature. A distinguished panel of judges selected the five finalists in each category, which were advanced from the Longlists announced in September by The New Yorker.

Finalists for Fiction:

Pemi Aguda, Ghostroots

Norton / W. W. Norton & Company

Kaveh Akbar, Martyr!

Knopf / Penguin Random House

Percival Everett, James

Doubleday / Penguin Random House

Miranda July, All Fours

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Hisham Matar, My Friends

Random House / Penguin Random House

Finalists for Nonfiction:

Jason De León, Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling

Viking Books / Penguin Random House

Eliza Griswold, Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church

Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Kate Manne, Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia

Crown / Penguin Random House

Salman Rushdie, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder

Random House / Penguin Random House

Deborah Jackson Taffa, Whiskey Tender

Harper / HarperCollins Publishers

Finalists for Poetry:

Anne Carson, Wrong Norma

New Directions Publishing

Fady Joudah, […]

Milkweed Editions

m.s. RedCherries, mother

Penguin Books / Penguin Random House

Diane Seuss, Modern Poetry

Graywolf Press

Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, Something About Living

University of Akron Press

Finalists for Translated Literature:

Bothayna Al-Essa, The Book Censor’s Library

Translated from the Arabic by Ranya Abdelrahman and Sawad Hussain

Restless Books

Linnea Axelsson, Ædnan

Translated from the Swedish by Saskia Vogel

Knopf / Penguin Random House

Fiston Mwanza Mujila, The Villain’s Dance

Translated from the French by Roland Glasser

Deep Vellum / Deep Vellum Publishing

Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, Taiwan Travelogue

Translated from the Mandarin Chinese by Lin King

Graywolf Press

Samar Yazbek, Where the Wind Calls Home

Translated from the Arabic by Leri Price

World Editions

Finalists for Young People’s Literature:

Violet Duncan, Buffalo Dreamer

Nancy Paulsen Books / Penguin Random House

Josh Galarza, The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky

Henry Holt and Company (BYR) / Macmillan Publishers

Shifa Saltagi Safadi, Kareem Between

G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Angela Shanté, The Unboxing of a Black Girl

Page Street Publishing

