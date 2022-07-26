Good e-Reader Forum
Unread Posts
|
Forums
|
Topics
Barnes and Noble Nook Chat
You can discuss the Barnes and Noble line of Nook e-readers and their apps.
E-Reader Chat
General Chat on e-readers of any make and model. Examples, include Pocketbook, Hisense, Hyread, iReader, iFlytek and many more.
E-Note Chat
Discussion area for digital note taking devices such as Onyx Boox, Boyue, Supernote, Fujitsu, Sony, Bigme and many more!
Kindle Chat
Amazon Fire, Amazon Kindle and Kindle Book Chat
Kobo Chat
Talk about the Kobo line of e-readers and their apps.
Onyx Boox Chat
You can talk about anything to do with Onyx e-readers and digital note taking devices.
What e-reader should I buy?
Do you have any questions on buying a new e-reader, e-note or accessories from the Good e-Reader Store?
Ordering and Shipping
Do you have a question about an order you placed or have questions about shipping? Please do not include private information.