Wattpad to Launch its Publishing Scheduler – EMBARGO – to Empower Authors

Wattpad is going to launch Embargo – its Publishing Scheduler designed to redefine the publishing experience. The new tool, which will be available on July 19, will help webnovelists connect and engage with readers in a whole new way.

Here is how:

Studies show that 77% of Wattpad readers are more likely to read regularly updated ongoing stories. Embargo will allow authors to schedule story parts in advance, boosting readers’ engagement and excitement. Advanced scheduling will also save time so they can focus on writing rather than worrying about publishing at the right time.

Authors will be able to schedule story updates during peak usage in different time zones worldwide. So, authors will be able to reach a broader audience, expanding their fan base globally.

Embargo Publishing Scheduler comes with a user-friendly interface, which allows authors to schedule up to 200 story parts. So they get enough time to plan and release full novels effortlessly. Its default settings align with the author’s time zone, delivering a seamless experience.

Wattpad is committed to empowering authors by providing them with the resources and tools they need. The Publishing Scheduler is one of these tools that reflects Wattpad’s commitment to support writers’ success. Recently, the platform revamped its Creator Program to make things more accessible for the writers.

