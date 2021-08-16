Best e-Books About the King of Rock

Also known as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley will always be known for being one of the most dominant rock performers of all time. It was in the 1950’s when his career really took off and he became a true American icon as teenagers across the nation started to play his vinyl recordings which ushered in a new, rebellious era of rock music. The “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer was born in Mississippi, USA and from very humble beginnings he led a career full of fame and success.

During the years 1956 until 1958, he was constantly in the top charts making history in the genre of rock and roll. A lot of people consider him an icon for breaking the barriers and standards for the future artists of rock and roll. His ability to inspire fans and other artists made him one of the best artists of his generation. While he came from nothing, he was able to use the culture that he grew up in as an influence for his career.

During his famous career he released numerous songs that became major hits and even some of them still play in bars around the world as of today. Some of the most famous Elvis songs are Love me tender, Jailhouse Rock, Burning Love, Suspicious Minds among others.

While some people admire him because of the great music he made, some current artists and aficionados study his career in order to understand his success and his journey on becoming an actor. A great way to get a deeper insight on the life and career of Elvis is by reading an eBook about him.

Here are some of the Best eBooks about the King of Rock below:

‘On Stage With Elvis Presley’ by James Burton, Ron Tutt, Glen D. Hardin, and Jerry Scheff

Elvis Presley had a stage presence like no other. Not only did he give the audience an amazing show, but he was continuously known for recording impeccable live performances. The story about his life on the road was told in this book written by his former bandmates who can recall some of the best performances that he ever had in his life. Without a doubt one of his best times was when he was able to perform in Las Vegas as it seemed like the ambiance and the atmosphere of the place were just for him.

‘My Story’ by Ann-Margret

A story written by former lover, Ann Margaret, who had an affair with Elvis while they were both filming Viva Las Vegas. The movie was recorded in 1964 and during this time, his affair with Ann-Margaret was all over the news. It is definitely an interesting insight into Elvis’ life given that it is told from another completely different point of view, that narrates a big part of the story of the singer and his journey.

‘Elvis and Me’ by Priscilla Presley

Elvis’ wife Priscilla Presley decided to write a book about her life with the famous singer. While this memoir talks about what it was like to fall in love with the King of Rock and Roll, she also narrates her story of falling out of love, the complications in her marriage and their children. While this story is a bit more personal when it comes to the story about the King of Rock, it can provide their readers a deeper understanding of the life that the singer was living.

