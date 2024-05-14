Dropbox Acquires Reading App Readmill

Dropbox, the world’s leading file hosting service based in the USA, has acquired the ebook reading app Readmill. This iOS and Android app will now shut down following the acquisition. The Berlin-based social and shareable reading platform – Readmill – confirmed the acquisition on its blog.

Readmill had become popular for its streamlined ebook service. It supports Adobe DRM, which means readers could purchase ebooks from platforms like Nook and Kobo for reading them on Readmill’s apps. Recently the reading platform had added a book discovery option and collaborated with the Atavist, the Guardian, and around 100 digital bookshops and independent publishers, allowing them to sell ebooks directly through their websites.

In addition, Readmill also allowed users to leave and share notes within ebooks, and it might be the reason behind its acquisition by Dropbox.

In its blog post, Readmill said:

“Our team will be joining Dropbox, where our expertise in reading, collaboration and syncing across devices finds a fitting home. Millions of people use Dropbox to store and share their digital lives, and we believe it’s a strong foundation on which to build the future of reading.”

The deal has been valued at around $8 million, which mostly constitutes stock with a small amount of upfront cash for the startup’s founders shifting to Dropbox in San Francisco.

Set up and launched in 2010 by Henrik Berggren and David Kjelkerud, Readmill would turn books into “social object” by allowing users to highlight and share extracts with peers and friends. The app also featured a Twitter-like follow model to allow users to follow books, fellow readers on the platform and authors.