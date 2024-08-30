Hannspree to Launch e-Readers Featuring ecoVISION e-Paper Display at IFA

The Taiwan-based company Hannspree has stated via a press release they will be introducing new e-reader devices along with other products at the upcoming IFA event in Berlin. The e-readers however won’t be featuring E Ink displays but the company’s own HannStar ecoVISION display paper technology. This is LCD display at its core but without the internal light source. This makes the display reflective in nature and makes them perfectly readable even out in the sun or in bright light conditions, much like e-paper displays.

The company further stated the HannStar ecoVISION display supports 8-bit color. It being essentially LCD tech, the display has a high refresh rate. This, together with support for color makes it one up over e-paper displays that typically lack color depth while also having a slow page refresh rate. The display also has markedly reduced blue light emission while also having the minimum glare.

While all of this makes the HannStar ecoVISION display extremely eye-friendly, they have almost 80 percent less power requirement, thereby making them extremely power efficient as well. The end result is that you have a display that almost mimics real paper and hence may also be considered an alternative to the E Ink e-paper display as well.

Coming to the devices that the company said they wish to introduce at the IFA, there is going to be e-reader devices having 10-inch and 7.8-inch sized displays. The larger 10-inch model will come with 4 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage, with a 4000 mAh battery providing the juice. The smaller 7.8-inch model will also have 4 gigs of memory but a smaller 64 GB of storage. It will also have a smaller 3000 mAh battery as well. Both the e-reader devices will have adjustable front light and run Android 14 out of the box.

Apart from the e-reader devices, there is also going to be two monitors showcased as well. Both the monitors will have a 23.8-inch ecoVISION display. However, the company stated one of the monitors is going to be purely reflective in nature and is going to be suitable for use in places where external lighting exceeds 500 Lux. The other monitor is going to have an adjustable backlight option and will have better application in professional roles.

Hanspree further stated they will have two digital signs up for display as well at the event. One of the signs is going to be 23.8-inch and is going to have its own power source in the form of a 9600 mAh battery. This way, the display can be placed almost anywhere as the need might be. The other digital signage solution will have a larger 28-inch ecoVISION display and is designed to remain tethered at a particular location.

All of the above mentioned devices featuring the company’s ecoVISION display are slated for launch in late 2024 or in early 2025.