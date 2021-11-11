Bigme B1 Pro Plus 10.3 e-note with E INK Kaleido Plus out soon

Bigme is going to be releasing their first 10.3 inch digital note taking writing slate with the latest generation E INK Kaleido Plus color e-paper. This is the second 10.3 inch the company has developed, the first generation model used Kaleido 1, and had some major shortcomings, but this new model should be better. The major selling point is Android 11, better PPI and 128GB of internal storage.

The Bigme B1 Pro Plus will feature a 10.3 inch E INK Carta and Kaleido Plus color e-paper display. The resolution on the color panel will be 117 PPI and the black and white panel will show handle 1872 by 1404 resolution and 226 PPI. There is a front-lit display and color temperature system with 36 LED lights. This device comes with a stylus that has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity and palm rejection.

Underneath the hood is a ARM Cortex A55, which has a quad-core 1.8 GHZ CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It will have USB-C, Bluetooth 5.1 and has a 4000 mAh battery. It ships with Android 11, but does not have an app store, so you will have to either sideload in alternative app stores or on an app by app basis. There are a series of preinstalled writing apps, to freehand draw or make notes. You can view and edit PDF files. It also has a voice to text system, which is great for audio dictation. It will retail for $859.85 USD when it launches in a couple of weeks.

This is a Chinese only device, but can read sideloaded English ebooks and PDF files, just the UI is in Chinese. I am not sure if it can be changed, but I know the B1 Pro had this problem, and it could not be changed. I do know that during the setup process, it is going to ask you to authenticate the device with a Chinese phone number for a two step verification and then it never asks you for it again. This is would normally be a huge problem for users in North America or Europe, that obviously do not have a phone number in China, but there are free services out there that make it easy.