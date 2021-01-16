Introducing the Good e-Raser – The first WACOM EMR Eraser

The Good e-Raser is a brand new product that is the world’s first digital EMR WACOM eraser that was developed exclusively for E INK screens. It is compatible with most digital note taking devices (e-notes) such as the Onyx Boox, Supernote, Boyue Likebook, Xiaomi, Remarkable, King Jim, iFlytek, iReader, Good e-Reader, Mooink and many others. It does not work the Sony Digital Paper, Quirk Logic Papyr or Fujitsu Quaderno. It is battery-free and never needs replacing.

We developed this eraser because after reviewing hundreds of digital note taking devices, we noticed that the stock stylus that you get for free, often does not have any erasing functionality. If you spend extra on a premium stylus like the Marker Signature, iReader X-Pen or even the Supernote Heart of Metal, these don’t have an eraser button either. In order to erase something you need to be in the drawing app, select one of the erasing tools, and press hard on your stylus to delete something. This results in your nibs wearing down faster, so you have eventually spend $30 to $50 on replacements. The Good eraser does not wear down, does not scratch the screen, never needs charging and is a one-time purchase.

The construction of the eraser is made of PVC and has an all-aluminum body. The dimensions are 2.5×0.5 inches or 65x15mm and it weighs 11g. (0.4 OZ) The Good e-Raser is available now from the Good e-Reader Store for $39.99 + shipping.



