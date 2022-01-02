Kobo added some great new features in 2021

Kobo is one of the strongest global brands in the e-reader sector. In 2021, they released some great new features and enhancements. The company issued two new e-readers that have been selling like hotcakes, the Sage and Libra 2. These are very good devices and are using the latest generation E INK Carta 1200 display screens. These were the first two products to incorporate audiobook purchases right on the device via Bluetooth headphones. The company also issued an update for the Elipsa, so this model too can listen to audiobooks.

Over the course of 2021, Kobo issued a number of firmware updates. Some of the major features allowed users to rotate PDF files, which really helps on the Sage and Elipsa that have note taking functionality with the Kobo Stylus. There was also a greater emphasis on pre-orders, you can browse and buy upcoming eBooks audiobooks—right on your e-reader. And just like on the web, every pre-order is backed by our Pre-order Price Guarantee. It is easier to spot discounts, with price reductions clearly marked on carousels, search results, and item pages, you can see what’s on sale or recently marked down.

In other Kobo News, the company has been beta testing a brand new Web Reader. It is very barebones right now. The only option is to read the book in a two page spread, there is no one page option or infinity scroll system. Text can be increased or decreased in size, but there is no way to select a different font type. There is a table of contents that has clickable links, that will take you to a specific chapter in the book you are reading. On your browser, you can start reading select titles directly after you purchase them or from your My Books section on the website. Where available, select Read Now to get started.

What is going to happen with Kobo in 2022? The company plans on issuing a new entry level and mid-level e-readers. Whether this it the Nia 2 or Clara HD 2 remains to be seen, but Kobo does love its sequels in their naming conventions. I have not heard about the Forma, but considering the Sage is basically the same size, I could see Kobo axing this model. Kobo did tell me, they do have plans for more note taking devices in the future, and they are very bullish about audiobooks on e-readers.

