Good e-Reader Insurance – Terms and Conditions

Please read this Agreement carefully, as it describes the protection You will receive in return for payment by You. You must keep this Agreement, Your sales invoice and receipt for the product You purchased. They are integral parts of this Agreement and You may be required to produce them in order to obtain service. You must maintain the Covered Product as recommended by the manufacturer’s owner manual and warranty. Refer to the Declarations Page of this Agreement, or Your sales receipt or invoice to determine the term of this Agreement, whether You purchased a Replacement Plan, Repair Plan or Labor Only Plan, and if there is a deductible required to obtain service.

NOTICE: (1) THE PURCHASE OF THIS AGREEMENT IS NOT REQUIRED TO EITHER PURCHASE YOUR PRODUCT OR TO OBTAIN FINANCING; (2) ANY PERSON WHO KNOWINGLY AND WITH INTENT TO INJURE, DEFRAUD OR DECEIVE ANY INSURER AND FILES A STATEMENT OF CLAIM OR ANY APPLICATION CONTAINING FALSE, INCOMPLETE OR MISLEADING INFORMATION IS GUILTY OF A FELONY OF THE THIRD DEGREE.

DEFINITIONS:

(1) “We”, “Us” and “Our” mean the company obligated under this Agreement, Good e-Reader

(2) “You” and “Your” mean the purchaser of the Covered Product(s) and any authorized transferee/assignee of the purchaser;

(3) “Administrator” means Good e-Reader Warranty

(4) “Selling Retailer” means the entity selling the Covered Product and this Agreement;

(5) “Covered Product” means the consumer item(s) which You purchased concurrently with and is covered by this Agreement; and

(6) “ADH” means ‘Accidental Damage In Handling’ of Your Covered Product as defined in section III of this Agreement.

IIA. REPLACEMENT PLAN:

(1) Term: If You purchased a replacement plan the term of this Agreement includes the manufacturer’s warranty and begins on the date of purchase and continues for the period indicated on the face of this Agreement, the Declarations Page, Your sales invoice or receipt, or until a claim is paid, whichever occurs first. Coverage for mechanical breakdown and covered defects is effective upon the expiration of the shortest portion of the manufacturer’s warranty. Waiting Period for ADH: Coverage for Accidental Damage In Handling begins upon expiration of the Waiting Period indicated on the Declarations Page of this Agreement, or on Your sales receipt or invoice. A renewal service agreement is not available for the Replacement Plan. THIS AGREEMENT DOES NOT REPLACE THE MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY.

(2) Coverage: We will replace Your Covered Product due to a mechanical or electrical breakdown, including those experienced during normal wear and tear or due to Accidental Damage in Handling (“ADH”) as defined below. A mechanical or electrical breakdown caused by a direct result of a power surge is also covered. The Covered Product must fail during normal usage. At Our sole option We will replace Your Covered Product with a new or refurbished unit of like or similar quality. The replacement Product may at Our option be a future version or edition of Your original Product. Coverage does not apply to accessories that are used in conjunction with or to enhance the performance of the covered Product., In all cases where replacement is not possible You will be paid the retail value of Your Covered Product not to exceed the purchase price, excluding sales tax, delivery and handling. Any replacement product will require the purchase of a new Agreement.

(3) Limit of Liability: The limit of liability under the replacement plan is the value of the Covered Product at the time of purchase, excluding sales tax, delivery and handling. This Agreement shall expire upon replacement of Your Covered Product or issuance of a compensation check in lieu of replacement.

(4) What to do when Your Covered Product fails to Operate: Do not return the Covered Product to the retailer where You purchased Your Covered Product. Contact the Administrator and You will be advised on how to obtain replacement.

You will be required to provide a credit card number to secure the shipment of Your failed product to Our Administrator. If you do not ship Us Your failed product within a reasonable time period, which will be communicated to you at the time of Your claim, Your credit card will be charged for the amount of the replacement unit.

We will issue You a return authorization number (RA#). You must ship your defective item to the Administrator at the address on the top of this Agreement. You must write the RA# on the outside of the package. Products found to be non-defective will be returned to You and Your credit card will be charged for the replacement unit.

You are responsible for all costs of postage, insurance, packaging and shipping. Your product must be properly protected with bubble wrap or other protective materials. If your failed product is damaged in shipping Your credit card will be charged for the amount of the replacement unit.

The replacement unit will be mailed to You at no charge.

IIB. REPAIR PLAN:

(1) Term: For the Repair Plan, the term of this Agreement begins on the date of purchase and continues for the period indicated on the face of this Agreement or as indicated in the Declarations Page, Your sales receipt or invoice. Coverage for mechanical breakdown and covered defects is effective upon the expiration of the shortest portion of the manufacturer’s warranty. Waiting Period for ADH: Coverage for Accidental Damage In Handling begins upon expiration of the Waiting Period indicated on the Declarations Page of this Agreement, or on Your sales receipt or invoice. In the event Your Covered Product is being serviced by an authorized service center when this Agreement expires, the term of this Agreement will be extended until covered repair has been completed. THIS AGREEMENT DOES NOT REPLACE THE MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY.

(2) Coverage: We will repair or replace the Covered Product, at Our discretion, due to a mechanical or electrical breakdown, including those experienced during normal wear and tear, or from Accidental Damage in Handing as defined below. A mechanical or electrical breakdown caused by a direct result of a power surge is also covered. Parts will be replaced with those of like kind and quality. We may use new or remanufactured parts. If the Covered Product cannot be repaired; if the cost of the repair exceeds the original purchase price; if parts are no longer available or are discontinued by the manufacturer, the Covered Product will be replaced as determined by Us with a product of similar quality and features. You are responsible to backup all computer software and data prior to commencement of repair.

(3) Limit of Liability: Our limit of liability for Your Covered Product under the Repair Plan is the cost of authorized repairs, or replacement as determined by Us, with a product of like quality and similar features, provided however, in no event will Our total liability for repairs or replacement exceed Your purchase price for the Covered Product, excluding sales tax, delivery and installation costs. Upon replacement, there is no longer any obligation for the replaced product under this Agreement. SERVICE COSTS, TRIP CHARGES, BREAKDOWN CHARGES, INSPECTION FEES OR ESTIMATE CHARGES FOR REPAIRS NOT COVERED UNDER THIS AGREEMENT ARE YOUR RESPONSIBILITY.

(4) No Lemon Policy: During the term of this Agreement, and subject to Our Limit of Liability, after three (3) service repairs have been completed on the same component of an individual Covered Product and that Covered Product component requires a fourth repair, as determined by Us, We will replace it with a product of comparable performance. Upon replacement, there is no longer any obligation for the replaced product under this Agreement.

(5) How to Get Service: You must Contact the Administrator for the appropriate authorized service center.

(6) Service Deliverables: There may be a deductible required to obtain service for Your Covered Product as indicated on the Declarations Page of this Agreement. You will receive service on Your Covered Product as described below and as indicated on the Declarations Page of this Agreement:

Carry-In: Unless otherwise provided in this Agreement, Covered Products must be delivered and picked up by You at Our authorized service center during normal business hours.

Depot: We will provide You with a shipping label for You to ship your failed product to the nearest repair facility. You are responsible for all costs of postage, insurance, packaging and shipping. Your product must be properly protected with bubble wrap or other protective materials. We are not responsible for and have no liability for product damaged in shipping. Your repaired product will be mailed back to you at no charge.

Express: We will mail a shipping box and return label with instructions for You to ship your failed product to Our designated repair facility. We will pay for return postage of your repaired product.

In-Home: Service will be performed in Your home as indicated on the Declarations Page of this Agreement, or on Your sales receipt or invoice. The authorized service center may opt to remove the Covered Product to perform service in-shop. Your product will be returned upon completion. Additional time and mileage charges for in-home repairs outside of 25 contiguous land miles or the normal service radius of the authorized service center are not covered by this Agreement, and are Your responsibility.

III. ACCIDENTAL DAMAGE IN HANDLING (“ADH”): Your product is protected against accidental damage in handling such as drops and liquid spills. ADH only covers operational or mechanical failure caused by an accident from handling and does not include protection against theft, mysterious disappearance, misplacement, viruses, reckless, abusive, willful or intentional conduct associated with handling and use of the Product, cosmetic damage and/or other damage that does not affect the unit functionality, damage caused during shipment between You and Our service providers and any other limitations listed in the “What is Not Covered” section of this Agreement. Any resultant damage from this type of treatment is NOT covered by this ADH program. For the purpose of this Agreement, Accidental Damage is defined as a single, unexpected, sudden and unintentional event and does not include accumulated damage from continual or multiple events. The use of this coverage requires an explanation of where and when the accident occurred as well as a detailed description of the actual event. Failure to provide this information will result in claim denial. ADH coverage is limited to one (1) repair or replacement during the term of this Agreement.

III. WHAT IS NOT COVERED: (A) Products not originally covered by a manufacturer’s warranty; (B) Product repairs that should be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty or are a result of a recall, regardless of the manufacturer’s ability to pay for such repairs; (C) Cleaning; Periodic checkups; preventive maintenance.; (D) Any and all pre-existing conditions that occur prior to the effective date of this Agreement and/or any product sold “AS-IS” including but not limited to floor models, demonstrations models, etc; (E) Part or repairs due to normal wear and tear unless tied to a breakdown and items normally designed to be periodically replaced by you during the life of the product, including but not limited to batteries, light bulbs, etc.; (F) Damage from abuse, misuse, mishandling, introduction of foreign objects into the covered product, unauthorized modifications or alterations to a covered product; failure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions; third party actions; fire; theft; insects; animals; exposure to weather; windstorm; sand; dirt; hail; earthquake; flood; water; acts of God or consequential loss of any nature; (G) Loss or damage caused by war; invasion; act of foreign enemy; hostilities; civil war; rebellion; riot; strike; labor disturbance; lockout; or civil commotion; (H) Incidental, consequential or secondary damages or delay in rendering service under this Agreement; loss of use during the period that the covered product is at an authorized service center or awaiting parts; (I) Any product used in a commercial setting or rental basis; (J) Failures that occur outside of the 50 states of the United States of America and the District of Columbia; (K) Non-functional or aesthetic parts including but not limited to plastic parts, knobs, rollers, baskets; scratches, peeling & dents; (L) Unauthorized repairs and/or parts; (M) Cost of installation, setup, diagnostic charges, removal or reinstallation of the covered product, except as provided herein; (N) Accessories used in conjunction with a covered product; (O) Any other loss other than a covered breakdown; (P) Service where no problem can be found; noises; squeaks; breakdowns which are not reported during the term of this Agreement; (Q) Additional exclusions specific to Your covered product: Specific to Electronics: In addition to any applicable exclusions listed above, this Agreement only covers the operating condition of Your Product and does not cover (1) non-operating or external parts, e.g. protective glass; housings; insulation; conduit; frames; cabinets; knobs; dials; drawers; handles; shelves; doors; hinges; light bulbs; projection bulbs; filters; (2) any installed accessory item; (3) any antennae or antennae system; any expansion of the channel or frequency range capabilities of the Product; circuit adjustments required to receive any particular station; service or adjustments due to changes in external power and power connectors and connections; reception or normal signal; and (4) Speakers; remote controls; phonograph cartridges and stylus; headphones. Specific to Computers and Peripheral Equipment: In addition to any applicable exclusions listed above, We do not cover damage caused by or due to (1) overheating caused by accumulation of dust, vermin or fan blockage; misuse and abuse; (2) any storage media damaged by malfunctioning parts; improper installation of computer components or peripherals; repair or replacement of upgraded computer components when repair or replacement is required due to incompatibility of parts or incorrect installation; (3) broken or cracked LCD screens in portable monitors; burned-in image in CRT, LCD or any other type of display; application programs; operating system software; other software; loss of data or restoration of programs; (4) corruption of any program; data or setup information resident on any hard drives and internal or external removable storage devices, as a result of the malfunctioning or damage of an operating part, or as a result of any repairs or replacement under thisAgreement; and (5) toner and ink cartridges.

IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE COMPANY’S AGENTS BE LIABLE FOR SPECIAL, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, OR NEGLIGENCE. THIS CONTRACT WILL NOT COVER LOSS OR DAMAGE NOT SPECIFICALLY LISTED UNDER “COVERAGE”.

CONDITIONS:

Renewal: The Replacement and Repair Plans are not renewable. Repair Plans may be renewed at Our discretion and for a period not to exceed one year.

Transferability: This Agreement is transferable by the original purchaser for the balance of the original extended protection period. The Covered Product may be registered by mailing a copy of this Agreement and Declaration Page to the Administrator, and providing the date of new ownership, new owner’s name, complete address, and telephone number and a check for $25.00 payable to the Administrator. The manufacturer’s warranty may not be transferrable. This Agreement does not replace the manufacturer’s warranty and provides no coverage therein, except as noted above.

Subrogation: If We pay for a loss, We may require You to assign Us Your rights of recovery against others. We will not pay for a loss if You impair these rights to recover. Your rights to recover from others may not be waived. You will be made whole before We retain any amount We may recover.

Arbitration: In the event of a disagreement between You and Us concerning costs, either party may make a written demand for arbitration. This must be done within sixty (60) days after the day You filed Your claim. Each party will select an arbitrator. The two (2) arbitrators will select an umpire. Each party will pay the expenses of the respective arbitrator selected. The expenses of the umpire will be shared equally. Unless both parties agree otherwise, arbitration will take place in the county and state in which You live. Local rules will apply. A majority decision will be binding.

Cancellation: You may cancel this Agreement for any reason at any time. If You cancel Your Agreement within thirty (30) days of receipt of Your Agreement You must first return to the Selling Retailer for a full refund. If You cancel after thirty (30) days of receipt of Your Agreement, You must first return to the Selling Retailer or to the Obligor should the Selling Retailer not be available, and You will receive a pro-rata refund based on the time expired less a twenty-five dollar ($25) cancellation fee, or ten percent (10%) of the purchase price (whichever is less), less the cost of claims paid. We may not cancel this Agreement except for fraud, material misrepresentation, or non-payment by You, or if required to do so by a regulatory authority. Notice of such cancellation will be in writing and given at least (30) days prior to cancellation. If We cancel, the return premium is based upon one hundred percent (100%) of the unearned pro-rata premium.