Good e-Reader Store Distribution Partners

The Good e-Reader Store has been in business for 7 years and we have a number of distribution partners that keeps our prices low. This is primarily attributed to our company receiving dealer pricing. This keeps the shipping rates low and also the MSRP. We deal with dozens of the major players in the e-reader industry and work very hard to signup new vendors. Here is our current list of vendors that we have established relationships with

Onyx Boox International

Boyue

Pocketbook

Supernote

Fujitsu

Barnes and Noble Nook

Rakuten Kobo

Rowrite

Lamy

Bigme

Remarkable

Kaite

SyuKuyu

Sony

iReader

iFlytek