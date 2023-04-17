Publishing your own eBook on Amazon Kindle gives you the freedom to design, edit, and display your write-ups. If done rightly, it can market quicker than the traditional publishing process, and you can get a good hold of publishing costs and profits.

You can receive great engagement, ensure faster publication time, and keep publishing rights under control. Here’s a step-by-step guide on publishing your eBook on Amazon Kindle:

Create an Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing Account

To start your eBook publishing process, you must have an Amazon KDP account first. If you have it, log in to your account with the details and credentials. If not, you can create your account with the following steps:

Go to the official website of Amazon KDP. Click on Sign up and then “Create Your KDP Account.” Enter all your details, like password, name, and email address.

Add Your eBook Details

Once the page opens, enter all your Kindle eBook details as asked. First, start by creating a new Kindle title by clicking on “+Kindle eBook.” Then, one by one, fill in the Kindle eBook details:

Set your book’s primary language as per how you have written your book.

Enter book titles and subtitles. Make sure to come up with something engaging to attract the reader’s attention.

Fill in the Author’s Name and Contributors for your book cover. The contributor’s section should cover any other authors apart from the main ones.

Write a creative and brief book description to appear on the detail page. You’re allowed to cover about 4000 characters

Tick mark the box for “I own the copyright, and I hold the necessary publishing rights.” under Publishing Rights if you’re the author.

Lastly, select DRM Rights so people won’t copy and sell it to others for free.

Select keywords, categories, age ranges, and book release options according to your bo ok.

Upload Your eBook and eBook Cover

Now format your eBook perfectly, and then click on “Upload eBook Manuscript.” You can format your eBooks in different formats like pdf, doc, or epub files. Choose the best options as per your preference.

After that, under the Kindle eBook Cover section, choose from two options. You can either use Kindle’s Cover Creator or upload your own. Quickly preview your book to see how it looks.

Others

Add the required details for the following

KDP select enrolment Territories Royalty and pricing Book lending



Lastly, save the eBook as a draft until you have a publishing date. If you want to publish it right away, click on “Publish Your Kindle eBook.”

As soon as your eBook gets published, make sure to set up the Amazon Author page with a picture and bio. That’s it! Your job’s done. Congratulations on self-publishing your eBook.

he best thing about self-publishing your eBooks on Amazon is that it’s an incredibly easy process. You can write your book on a normal doc or Word file, but on Kindle, it’ll look absolutely perfect. Later, you can create the print version of the book through CreateSpace.

