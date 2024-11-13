Early Black Friday Kindle Deals You Will Hate to Miss

With Black Friday just weeks away, Amazon offers buyers excellent deals on several e-reader devices and accessories, including some of its latest 2024 Kindle models. Here is a compilation of some of the best early Black Friday Kindle deals available.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle comprises of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB), an Amazon Leather Cover, and a Wireless charging dock. All of the above is now priced at $245, $20 less than the usual price. The Kindle is Wi-Fi enabled and does not show ads on the lock screen. The Kindle comes with 32 GB of internal storage and is in black. Other shades, Agave Green and Denim are unavailable at the moment.

There is also the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle where you will have everything mentioned above but a black fabric cover instead of a leather cover. The bundle is priced at $238, which is $20 less than the list price.

Kindle Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Essentials Bundle includes the latest Kindle 2024 device along with a Denim Fabric Cover and a Power Adapter. All of it comes for $147, which is $15 less than the usual price of $162. The Kindle comes in a shade of Black.

New 2024 Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

The 2024 Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle includes the latest 2024 Kindle Scribe with 64 GB of storage, a Premium Pen, a Premium Leather Folio Cover in Black, and a Power Adapter. The Kindle Scribe comes in a Tungsten shade. It is currently priced at $505, which is $65 less than the list price.

Other colour options include Metallic Jade for the Kindle Scribe and Dark Emerald for the folio cover.

You can also opt for the 2024 Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle which is inclusive of 64 GB 2024 Kindle Scribe in Metallic jade, a Premium Pen, a Plant-based Leather Folio Cover also in Jade, and a power adapter. The bundle is priced at $480, $60 less than usual.

The same is also available in a Tungsten shade for the Kindle Scribe, with the folio cover being Black.

Kindle Oasis (International Version)

There is the Kindle Oasis International Version which right now is selling for just $135, which is half its list price of $270. The Kindle Scribe has 8 GB of storage and is in Graphite shade.

There is also the Kindle Oasis AT& T International Version which comes with 32 GB of storage and is cellular-enabled. In other words, this is the only Kindle with the inherent cellular ability and the Wi-Fi feature. The Kindle Oasis sports a Graphite shade and is priced at $175, half its list price of $350.