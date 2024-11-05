New 2024 Kindle Discounted as Part of Black Friday Sale

It has just been weeks since the new basic Kindle was launched, and the good news here is that the same is already on sale. As part of the Amazon Black Friday sale, the new entry-level Kindle done up in that enticing shade of Matcha Green (as well as the black shade) is being sold for a $15 discount. The deal is applicable to the Kindle Essentials Bundle which is currently available for $146 though the same at other times would set you back $161. This makes for a 9 percent discount over the original price.

The Kindle Essentials Bundle comprises the 2024 Kindle, a fabric cover, and a power adapter. The device itself shouldn’t need any introduction by now. It comes with a 6-inch e-paper display that offers a completely glare-free reading experience. The display is 25 percent brighter than its predecessor in the max brightness setting and in dark mode. The display also gets an adjustable front light which ensures a comfortable reading experience even in the absence of ambient light.

The battery lasts up to 6 weeks before requiring a recharge. The Kindle comes with 16 GB of storage which should be enough to hold thousands of e-books. With Kindle Unlimited subscription, you will have access to more than 4 million titles along with thousands of audiobooks, magazines, and so on.

Also, a nice thing with the new Kindle is its environment friendly build. Made from 75 percent recycled plastic along with 90 percent recycled magnesium, the new Kindle should appeal to environmentally conscious users. Plus, the external packaging is entirely recyclable.