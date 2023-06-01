Digital Planner releases Remarkable Templates

One of the drawbacks of owning a Remarkable writing slate is the templates. A few dozen are worth using, and Remarkable doesn’t sell any premium templates, which is a lost business opportunity. This has prompted other companies to enter the fray and have their templates. Digital Planner Boutique has just launched a Remarkable template offering over two thousand pages of templates, most of which are interactive and work in both landscape and portrait modes.

Experience seamless navigation with the interlinked structure of the Remarkable planner, featuring clickable tabs and buttons that make it effortless to switch between different sections and pages. This intuitive planner enhances organization and management in your daily life. Start using the Ultimate Remarkable Planner today and elevate your planning and productivity!

They have some excellent templates such as a calendar, financial projections, planners, tasks, timelines, health, meal planners, to-do lists, reading journals and tons more. All templates are optimized for Remarkable 1 and 2 and cost $24 for the entire package. Everything comes in a zip file when you purchase it, so you have to unzip it to your computer and copy the PDF templates to the Remarkable. You can choose what you want to use or drop in everything. The company has a handy guide and tutorial that has a step-by-step process.

The templates are compatible with the Remarkable, Kindle Scribe, Supernote, and Onyx Boox e-notes.

