Do you have a device you need to file an RMA claim? We only accept RMA for e-readers, e-notes, smartphones and tablets that we sell, where there is something wrong with it. This includes a frozen screen that does not disappear during a hard reset or reboot. It also includes screens with pixels on it, a damaged screen, power supply issues or any other problem.

You have received this form because, someone from our tech team has sent it to you. This is not a generally accessible form.