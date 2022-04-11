Unihertz teases new BlackBerry Key2-like smartphone for launch soon

With chances of a BlackBerry-branded phone getting launched being all but over, here is something that comes closest to offering a similar feel and functionality as the real thing. Unihertz has already been offering a few BlackBerry-styled smartphones in various form factors and recently the company teased the launch of another handset which, as PhoneArena stated looks almost the same as the BlackBerry Key2 device, save for a few changes made in the QWERTY keyboard.

Interestingly, the BlackBerry Key2 also wasn’t a pure BlackBerry creation as it was developed by TCL which held the license to the BlackBerry brand back then. More recently, it was OnwardMobility that had promised to launch a new generation 5G enabled BlackBerry device though that got canceled even before we ever got to see any prototype getting launched. Also, OnwardMobility being a start-up, the company does not have any record of launching any smartphone ever in the past.

All of this makes Unihertz be better placed to launch a BlackBerry-like phone. It won’t have the hallowed BlackBerry brand name or any of the security features that the company has always been known for. Still, the upcoming Unihertz phone with a physical keyboard should appeal to those who prefer typing on a real physical keyboard rather than an on-screen version. Other details like exactly when the company intends to launch the phone or what it is going to cost is still a mystery though.