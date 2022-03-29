First Look at the Geico e ink watch

Geico is a Japanese brand who developed an E INK Watch a couple of years ago. They primarily sold it on the Indigogo crowdfunding page and now it doesn’t have the greatest visibility, but is sold on Good e-Reader. The big selling factors is the original watch face and body, it doesn’t look like any other E INK watch on the market, such as the Fossil or Sony FES.

The Watch is made of 316 stainless steal and has 3 small knobs on the side to adjust the time, switch modes or see your metrics. It has metal attachments on the sides, which are used for the bands. Inside of the box has two different bands, one is made of rubber and the other is stainless steel. The watch face has layer of tempered glass and underneath that is the E INK e-paper screen. The timer of the watch is made of quartz. It is powered by a ARM Cortex-ME and has a paltry 128KPS of RAM. It is powered by a 100 mAh battery, you should only need to recharge it once a year and comes with a USB cable with a pin charger to connect to your PC or wall outlet. There is also Bluetooth, so you can pair it to your smartphone.

There are a few sensors on the bottom of the watch, where it meets your wrist. It has green lights that can monitor your heart rate and how much you sleep every night. There is a step counter, to help you meet your goals. It is also waterproof, which helps assist in mitigating sweat from running or working out.

The GliGo Watch application allows your GLIGO to connect seamlessly with your phone, enabling you to access stored information in real time, use your GLIGO to take pictures, and program your reminders as well as your mode choices. You can also customize watch faces or select from a list of ones that are considered defaults.



