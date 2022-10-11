5 Benefits of Having a PDF Reader App as a Small Business Owner

GoodReader is a PDF file reader app exclusively available for download from the Apple Store. Whether you have a separate Apple iPhone or Apple iPad to run your business, you can do so with confidence when you download GoodReader.

The app has almost 12,000 five-star ratings and it’s known as the #1 selling app on the Apple Store. App Store USA ranks GoodReader as an Editors’ Choice app for small business owners. Here are the five benefits of having a PDF reader app as a small business owner.

1. Sign Contracts On-the-Go

You don’t have to wait to get back to your office and log on to your desktop or worry about carrying your laptop ever again when meeting with your clients for consultation outside the office. Create, edit, and sign contracts in PDF files using GoodReader on an iPhone or iPad while maintaining the same note of professionalism that you would have if you were inside the office doing these functions.

2. You Stay Linked to All Your Cloud Accounts From One App

No longer will you have to switch apps to access different contracts and documents from other cloud-based services. Hook up your DropBox, Google Drive, OneDrive, SugarSync, and other major cloud-based service accounts to GoodReader so you can instantly access everything you need for your business at the touch of the button all in one app.

Do you need to bring up the terms and conditions of your services saved in Google Drive for a customer to review? No problem! Is the contract you drew up for your customer to sign in to your DropBox account? That’s no problem either! Take command of the convenience of storing your PDF files and other majorly supported document types in various cloud storage accounts based on how you organize your company documents.

3. Pro Pack Offers You Military-Grade Document Protection

If you opt into the Pro Pack plan, all your files stored in the app will be encrypted with AES-256, which is encryption used to protect military files. With confidential information concerning clients’ names, addresses, phone numbers, and even possibly credit or debit card payment information, you want the protection necessary for hackers that may want to break into your files.

Opting into the Pro Pack will be the professional step that you can take to keep all your company’s documents and customer data protected while signing contracts on the go.

4. Make Annotations Easily on a Document

Make annotations on a PDF file easily with the virtual pens in the app. If you and a client agreed to altered terms not noted on the original document, you can make edits as necessary. Once you and the client sign the document, you can take it back to your office, make the necessary revisions, and attach your electronic signatures to the new document. This way, it will be professionally updated for everyone’s records without the messy annotation scribbles on them.

5. View Even the Largest PDF Files

Just because you are on a phone app does not mean you are limited to only browsing smaller PDF files. For larger PDF files, you can merge two of them and reorder pages as necessary. If needed, you can extract one or more pages out of a large document to send to a client that only needs specific information from the large document.

Conclusion

Get professionally prepared as a business owner with the GoodReader app! Reform how you conduct business for convenience and data protection without sacrificing professional quality.

