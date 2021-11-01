Online Games to Play When You’re In-Between ebooks

Who doesn’t love a good book, especially when it comes in the form of an ebook? In the age of technology, sometimes there’s no better way to relax and unwind than to lose yourself in the digital pages of a non-fiction or novel story.

Let’s be honest, though; some ebooks can take a long time to read. Then, when you finally finish the book you’ve been reading, your immediate instinct is to start reading another one! However, it’s a good idea to take breaks in-between reading books to properly digest the content you’ve read and give your eyes a nice little break. Essentially, when you read too much too quickly, you’ll probably start to overwhelm yourself.

So, what should you do? Simple: you should play online games when you’re in-between your ebooks. Here are the best ones for you to try.

Online casino games

Firstly, some classics: online casino games. Online casino games have been around for a while now, yet they’re as popular as ever. People love what’s on offer, from video poker to the highly entertaining slots. Plus, there’s real money involved, which certainly helps to get a buzz going!

To play online casino games, you need to make an account with a reputable online casino – one that you can trust. These new casino sites right here are what you’re looking for, so make sure to check them out.

After making an account, you’ll have to make the difficult decision of which game to play first! Scratch cards? Roulette? Book of Dead? Cash or Crash? Ah, decisions, decisions. If you have the right type of Kindle, you may even be able to play your games on this, so when you need a break while reading, you can switch across to this app.

Fall Guys

Moving on from online casinos, next up is Fall Guys.

Fall Guys was released in 2020, so it is still a fresh game. Due to the light-hearted (but competitive) nature of this game, it’s proven to be a hit with most countries around the world, hence why it has over a million players.

The concept of Fall Guys is really easy:

Up to 60 players enter into a battle royale-type lobby

Players then compete against each other in different mini-game rounds (races, survival, hunting, and logic)

As each round progresses, players get eliminated

Finally, after the last round is completed, one player will be left standing and will then be crowned the winner!

If you’re a fan of user-friendly, easy-to-understand online games, then Fall Guys is definitely for you. Plus, you’ll be able to play with your friends, too.

This game is available on various different platforms, including PlayStation 4, iOS, and XBOX Series X/S.

Fortnite

Fortnite exploded in popularity back in 2018 and is still going strong to the present day. Every few months, a new season is announced, which means new weapons, skins, and map upgrades. This helps to keep the game fresh and exciting, which is why Fortnite has had such longevity.

Also, Fortnite is still free to play – you’ve got to love it!

Red Dead Online

Read Dead Online is the online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2.

For mature audiences, Red Dead Online is a lot of fun. You get to roam a huge open world and experience what it’s like to live the cowboy lifestyle as you compete in shootouts, horseback riding, and so much more. Of course, you’ll come up against other online players, so you need to be on the top of your game to survive and prosper. Think of Red Dead Online as the Western version of Grand Theft Auto. Once you give it a try, you’ll never look back.

When you aren’t quite ready to click open the next ebook, take a much-needed break and escape into the world of online gaming. Many still provide the chance to enter another world, keep your brain active, and provide plenty of fun, everything you may love from reading ebooks, just in a slightly different way.