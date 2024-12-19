A Library’s Role in Reconciliation Through Letters to Santa

As the holiday season approaches, Anastasia Shanu, head librarian at the Kettle and Stony Point First Nations Library, has turned a cherished Christmas tradition into a powerful tool for cultural revitalization. The library’s innovative Letters to Santa program, disrupted by the Canada Post strike, invites children to write to Santa Claus in Anishinaabemowin, their native language.

Bridging Holiday Joy and Heritage

This initiative not only preserves a sense of festive joy but also deepens cultural pride and connection. It’s a gateway for children to learn key phrases and words in Anishinaabemowin, fostering a deeper understanding of their heritage. “Everybody should know who they are, where they come from, and be proud of who they are,” Shanu shared during her interview on CBC Radio’s Afternoon Drive. By blending the festive spirit of Christmas with language learning, the initiative connects traditional holiday practices with First Nations cultural revival.

A Personal Journey of Rediscovery

Shanu’s story resonates deeply with my own journey of reconnecting with my Métis heritage. After my grandmother’s passing, my family discovered she was Métis, born in Lake Wakaw, Manitoba. Reconnecting with her side of the family was both moving and eye-opening, as we were thrilled to learn they had preserved their culture and language (Michif—a blend of French and Cree). Living in Ontario, I began studying under a local Métis Elder, attending ceremonies, powwows, and community events to better understand my grandmother’s ancestry. Yet, I often struggle with finding an authentic way to engage with my Métis heritage, which is why the program at Kettle and Stony Point caught my attention. I love how it weaves together my mother’s Celtic traditions, expressed through Christmas, with meaningful Indigenous practices.

It’s my hope that the Honourable Murray Sinclair, who recently passed away, would see initiatives like the Kettle and Stony Point First Nations Library project as living examples of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations being put into action. Programs like these demonstrate how libraries can serve as cultural hubs, creating space for language revitalization and fostering a deeper connection to heritage. Across Canada, many libraries are embracing this responsibility, offering similar initiatives to support Indigenous communities and celebrate their traditions.

Expanding the Circle: Libraries Supporting Indigenous Revitalization

Shanu’s Letters to Santa program is unique yet reflects a growing trend among Canadian libraries supporting Indigenous language revitalization and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) Calls to Action. Across the country, libraries are curating specialized collections, hosting language classes, and collaborating with Indigenous communities to preserve and promote traditional languages.

Public Libraries: Many libraries partner with Indigenous groups to provide resources and spaces for language learning, blending technology with traditional teaching methods.

Many libraries partner with Indigenous groups to provide resources and spaces for language learning, blending technology with traditional teaching methods. Canadian Federation of Library Associations (CFLA): The CFLA has issued recommendations to help libraries implement reconciliation-focused initiatives, such as promoting Indigenous authors and integrating Indigenous knowledge into programming.

The CFLA has issued recommendations to help libraries implement reconciliation-focused initiatives, such as promoting Indigenous authors and integrating Indigenous knowledge into programming. Academic Libraries: Universities like the University of Victoria have launched research initiatives dedicated to Indigenous language preservation, further supporting community-led efforts.

A Legacy of Joy and Culture

The letter writing program at Kettle and Stony Point First Nations Library is a great example of how holiday traditions can serve as a bridge between cultural communities. By encouraging children to embrace Anishinaabemowin through Letters to Santa, the library is offering a unique opportunity at reconciliation, which is beautifully woven into the fabric of everyday lives.

“It’s heartwarming to see the light in their eyes when this process happens,” Shanu said. “And they get to do it in a cultural way too.”

The program’s success underscores the power of libraries as community hubs for both celebration and education. This Christmas, as letters travel from the Kettle Point Youth Centre to Santa’s workshop, they carry with them not just wishes for gifts, but a renewed sense of identity and pride. In doing so, they remind us all that reconciliation can be as simple as a child’s heartfelt letter written in the language of their ancestors.

“Minobii Niibaa Aname’e Giizhiigad!”- Merry Christmas in Anishinaabemowin