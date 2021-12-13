Good e-Reader

Media Kit

 

Good e-Reader is the leading news website that is devoted audiobooks, digital publishing, ebooks and e-reader news. We conduct extensive reviews on our website and YouTube channel. Good e-Reader also runs an online e-commerce solution, selling the e-readers and e-notes that we endorse. If you would like to do business with Good e-Reader and list products in our store, we are interested in hearing from you. We accept a limited number of partnerships with ad agencies or digital publishing partners.

CONTACT US

 

Audience Profiles

Female visitors

The average female visitor is
32-39 years old

Male visitors

The average male visitor is
24-34 years old

2.5M

Monthly Unique Visitors

2.9M

Monthly Page Views

12k

Facebook Followers

113k

YouTube Subscribers

Why you should choose Good e-Reader?

Female visitors

Source

Good e-Reader is the most trusted news agency devoted to the emergence of the e-reader industry. The company has been in business since 2007.

Female visitors

Visibility

Get millions of views on your product or service. Millions of readers view our content every single month. This gives you a tremendous competitive advantage.

Female visitors

Measure

Good e-Reader has tremendous ROI! Ads on goodereader.com have high click-through percentages against industry benchmark rates.

CONTACT US

Digital Ad Specs

Ad TypeDimensionsFile/Creative TypeDevice
Billboard970×250GIF/JPEG – 250KB | HTML 5 – 500KBDesktop
Super Leaderboard970×90GIF/JPEG – 250KB | HTML 5 – 500KBDesktop
Leaderboard728×90GIF/JPEG – 250KB | HTML 5 – 500KBDesktop, Tablet
Medium Rectangle300×250GIF/JPEG – 250KB | HTML 5 – 500KBDesktop, Tablet, Mobile
Half Page300×600GIF/JPEG – 250KB | HTML 5 – 500KBDesktop
Small Mobile Banner320×50GIF/JPEG – 250KB | HTML 5 – 500KBMobile
Large Mobile Banner320×100GIF/JPEG – 250KB | HTML 5 – 500KBMobile
Ad TypeDimensionsFile/Creative TypeDuration
Pre-roll1280×720 (min) | 16×9 aspect ratioMPEG4, 3GPP, MOV, VAST, VPAID – Max 30MB15 – 30 seconds
Mid-roll1280×720 (min) | 16×9 aspect ratioMPEG4, 3GPP, MOV, VAST, VPAID – Max 30MBUp to 15 seconds
TypeWord CountPlacementsAccompanying Banner Sizes
Sponsored Content750 – 10007-day dedicated homepage slot, 3 social media posts970×250, 728×90, 300×250, 320×50
Sponsored Email Blast250 – 500Sent to primary subscriber list of 83k300×250

Our Packages

Good e-Reader has many promotional packages available for the YouTube channel. This is a loyal and dedicated community that loves ebook readers. They also learn about screen technology, supply chains and enjoy the comprehensive comparisons, unboxing, and review videos.  Good e-Reader does weekly hour long deep dive into some of the most exciting and compelling e-readers, tablets or e-notes. Polls normally determine the hardware we look at. Good e-Reader also does monthly live segments with guest and our core editorial staff, where they talk about the biggest news of the past four weeks and do a Q/A with the live chat.
 

Package 1

You will get a sponsorship promotion on Good e-Reader YouTube Channel including: live streaming and a “this video is brought to you by” in one of our videos

  • 12,0000 Guaranteed impressions
  • 20k Guaranteed live streaming views

Total Cost: $400

Package 2

We will conduct a product review of your tech product on the YouTube Channel and leave a buy link in the description.

  • 130,000 Guaranteed impressions
  • 30k page views, on average

Total Cost: $500

Package 3

We will do a giveaway of your product and list the product link in the description of the video.

  • 220,000 Guaranteed impressions
  • 40K Guaranteed live streaming

Total Cost: $200

Our Rates

TypeImpression MinimumCost
Sponsored Posts100,000$349
Sponsored Product Review120,000$450
InsertionsN/A$129
Sponsored Content Series (3 posts)N/A$900
Pre-payment of all advertisements is our policy. All funds are in USD.
TypeMinimum Required AssetsCost
Homepage Takeover728×90, 300×250$1,000 Per Month
Product Advertisement on Sidebar728×90, 300×250$400 Per Month
Single Post Takeover728×90, 300×250$249 Per Month
Pre-payment of all advertisements is our policy. All funds are in USD.

Still have questions? We can help.

CONTACT US
Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Vote
Email
X Close
0