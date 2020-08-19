There is no doubt surviving in the modern world requires technical, mechanical, and other important skills. Unfortunately, most if not all people do not possess all of the necessary survival skills. So, how do they possibly get by in such a technical world? Well, they start by doing research, followed by looking closely at the many e-book applications. Believe it or not, there … [Read more...] about How E-Books Are Helping Average People Perform Complex Tasks
Amazon Discontinues Kindle Owners Lending Library
Amazon launched the Kindle Lending Library in 2011. This was a program where Prime members can borrow a free book once a month. Once a book is borrowed, it can be re-downloaded for free at any point in the future. Books that are included in the free lending library will have a "Prime" logo next to them and a "Borrow for free" button beneath the traditional "Buy" button. There
A new Blackberry with a keyboard and 5G coming out next year
Blackberry is making a comeback, a new smartphone with a keyboard and 5G internet access will be released next year. The Canadian smartphone pioneer has been out of the hardware business for several years but licensed the BlackBerry name to other partners. Their new partner is OnwardMobility and they will outsource to Foxconn — a Taiwan-based company best known as the primary
Good e-Reader Android App Store and E INK Store Updated
For the first time in almost two years the Good e-Reader App Store and Good e-Reader App Store for E INK has received an update. This brings support for Google Android 9, Android 10 and the upcoming Android 11, which is coming out this fall. One of the big problems with the two App Stores on modern devices is that apps would not download and say you are outside of a WIFI
Amazon is under fire from various publisher associations
The Association of American Publishers, Authors Guild and American Booksellers association have jointly written a letter to House of Representatives' Antitrust Subcommittee about the power that Amazon represents to publishers and authors. It said "a few tech platforms in the digital marketplace" wield "extraordinary leverage over their competitors, suppliers, customers, the
Unboxing the new Pocketbook Touch Lux 5
The Pocketbook Touch Lux 5 is a brand new e-reader that is competes against the Kobo Clara HD and Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 4. This device has physical page turn buttons and an SD card, two things that many other companies have abandoned. The Pocketbook Touch Lux 5 has a 6 inch E INK Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1024×758 with 212 PPI. It has a
US ebook sales were up 39.0% in June 2020
Ebook revenues have been soaring since April, when most people were self-isolating and thousands of bookstores were closed. This trend continued in June when eBook revenues were up 39.0% for the month as compared to June 2019 for a total of $110.3 million. On a year-to-date basis, eBooks were up 12.7%, coming in at $544.5 million for the first six months of 2020. Notably,
Andy Weir has a new novel coming out next Spring
Andy Weir's most famous book is the Martian, which sold a copious amount of copies and spawned a movie. His second novel came out in 2017 and was titled Artemis, which was a near-future thriller--a heist story set on the moon. His third novel is going to come out in Spring 2021 and is titled Project Hail Mary. Project Hail Mary will be published by Penguin Random House and
Amazon Fire HD 8 Unboxing Video
The Amazon Fire HD 8 came out a couple of months ago and there has been so many new e-readers that have come out lately, that has been our priority. We finally conducted an extensive unboxing video of the latest entry level tablet from Amazon. You will get a sense of the retail packaging, everything that comes inside of the box and our take on the industrial design. The Fire
August is seeing a resurgence of print sales
In the first week of August, print sales are making a comeback. Unit sales have increased by 24.8% and the biggest gain was in the young adult fiction genre, where unit sales skyrocketed 168.8% over the week ended Aug. 10, 2019. The book that drove sales was the new Stephenie Meyer novel, Midnight Sun, which sold more than 524,000 copies in its first week. The juvenile
June Bookstore Sales declined by 35.3% in the US
Some bookstores slowly began reopening in the United States, but overall sales have been lacklustre. June bookstore sales fell 35.3% compared to a year ago, according to preliminary estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. As steep as the June drop was, it was a marked improvement over May, when bookstore sales fell nearly 60%, to $270 million. Bookstore sales in June were
Why E-Books Are So Popular In The United States
E-books are digital versions of paperback and hardback books. These electronic book versions date back to 1971 when the Project Gutenberg was launched. The founder, Michael S. Hart, thought his project could help different cultures, individuals, and organizations. Well, he was right. Today, nearly everyone has taken advantage of e-books for one reason or another. They have
Hisense A5 PRO E INK Smartphone Hands on Review
The Hisense A5 Pro is basically the best black and white E INK smartphone that you can buy in 2020. It has bleeding edge hardware specs and a glorious resolution. If you are not interested in the companies color lineup, the A5 Pro deserves a second look. Hardware The Hisense A5 Pro features a 5.84-inch E INK Carta HD screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 with 287