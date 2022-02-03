Are you thinking of placing an order on the Good e-Reader Store or our Shopify Store? You can get recommendations on products from our customer service team. They can also assist potential customers on shipping related questions or how soon we can send something out. Existing customers who have placed an order and have questions, can also contact one of our customer support specialists. We are accessible 24/7.

Good e-Reader has been in business since 2008, and the news publication have been chronicling the entire e-reader industry. The company reviews over 100 new products a year and only the best ones are available to purchase in the Good e-Reader Store. This gives the customers a high degree of trust in the brands that are carried, all products come with a one year warranty.