Marketplace FAQ

Good e-Reader now has a marketplace system available for vendors who want to sell their products on the Good e-Reader Store. Vendors can create product listings, description, images and establish their own prices. These items are available for customers to purchase directly from the Good e-Reader Store. Vendors also have their their own landing pages, where all of their products are listed individually, great for companies who want to share their links on social media. You can see an example of what your page would look like “here”

FAQ

Who can list products on your store? – We invite anyone who wants to sell e-readers, tablets, smartphones, stylus, cases, e-notes and devices that have E INK technology. The Good e-Reader Store specializes in digital reading devices, although if you are not sure if your product will fit, please contact us at sales@goodereader.com

What do you charge? – Good e-Reader allows our vendors to keep 70% of the revenue from their sales.

How do I ship? – Good e-Reader has a robust warehouse network. You can send products to our warehouse and they will be safely stored. Within 24 hours of a customer order, Good e-Reader Logistics Specialists will get your item from our shelves, pack it up and take care of all of the shipping manifests and schedule a pickup from a trusted carrier, such as DHL, FEDEX. Your customers will automatically be informed when the package has been sent out and receive a tracking number via email. If they are enrolled in SMS messages, they will receive a tracking number and link to track the product on their smartphone.

Can I just ship items myself? – Yes, we allow vendors to ship our their own products and we have infrastructure in place for you to enter tracking details in your admin panel, and this will automatically email customers the carrier name and tracking number.

How do you promote my products – We have a Google Merchant Center account so your products will organically be listed on Google Shopping Ads. Good e-Reader also pays for Google AdWords, so your products will be advertised free of charge. If you want to send us a review sample, we can conduct an unboxing and review video on our YouTube channel, which has over 100,000 subscribers. New vendors and exciting products will also be sent out to all of our customers who are enrolled in the Good e-Reader Newsletter, which has 55,000 subscribers.

How do I register? – Simply visit our online application form.

How do I list products? – Once you have registered an account, the profile should be approved within an hour. You can start listing your products. New vendors will have to have their first few products manually approved by the Good e-Reader Admin Team, this is done to maintain the integrity of the store. Once verified, all future listings will be automatic.

How do you make sure vendors are not listing inappropriate content? – Good e-Reader maintains a family friendly environment. Good e-Reader staff manually approve vendors applications and their first few products, to ensure they are related to the type of products that Good e-Reader sells. All vendor products will have an abuse button, both vendors and Good e-Reader staff are informed if someone clicks on the abuse button and we investigate every single report.