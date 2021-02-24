First look at the Hisense A7 CC 5G Color E INK Smartphone

The Hisense A7 CC is a brand new smartphone that just got released a couple of days ago. This device has ultra-fast 5G internet and a wide network of bands that it supports, so it will be usable internationally. This phone blurs the line between e-reader and smartphone, with the giant 6.7 inch screen, which is ideal for reading news, checking out the latest ebooks or playing around with your favorite apps. It is running Android 10, so it will support everything.

The Hisense A7 CC features a 6.7 E INK Carta HD and E INK Kaleido 2 capacitive touchscreen display. The resolution on B&W screen is 900×1800 with 300 PPI, so text will be razor sharp. The new CFA will be able to produce more colors, better grayscale uniformity and a higher refresh rate. There is a front-lit display with a series of white LED lights, which are optimized with Kaleido 2, giving you a better experience than the A5 CC and A5 Pro CC, that came out last year.

The front of the phone has a glass display with a flush screen and bezel. It has a front-facing 5PM camera for video conferencing, such as Zoom or selfies. It can also be used for unlocking your phone with your face. There is a speaker grill, which is useful for talking to someone via the speaker. The back of the phone has a fingerprint scanner, which can be used to unlock the phone. There is also a rear facing 16 MP camera. The power button and volume buttons are on the right side and E INK button on the left. The E INK button can be mapped to do anything you want, or launch apps. Out of the box, you can use this button to initiate a full page refresh

Underneath the hood is a Unisoc Tiger T7510 quad core 2 GHZ processor, 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack to listen to music or podcasts, but also a speaker. It has a HIFI amplifier, and Hisense has said this is the best sounding speaker they made on an E INK phone. It is 33% louder than the A5 Pro. You can charge the A7 with the USB-C port and plug it into your computer or a wall charger. It has a giant 4770 mAh battery and has quick charging, you should get 3 weeks on a single charge.

The retail packaging color scheme is black. It has the Hisense logo on the top right corner and the model name embossed in color. Opening the box you are greeted by a cardboard inner layer which has the Sim tray key, there is also a gel case. There is also a quick start guide and warranty information, in addition to a USB-C cable and wall charger. The phone is encased in a static proof bag, and when you take it out, you are immediately going to notice how premium this feels, the design principles are striking. The phone has a matte screen protector on it, when it was made in the factory, so this really cuts down on glare.





Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.