Amazon is number 1 in customer happiness

Amazon is the number one US-based company for customer satisfaction. This is according to the latest report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. The ACSI survey also ranked Amazon first in customer loyalty, service quality, meeting customer expectations, and how likely a customer is to recommend Amazon to others.

Amazon wrote a blog post about the report, stating, “We know that consumers today have many great options when choosing where and how to shop, so we thank you for choosing and trusting Amazon. We’re committed to working hard daily to deliver the best shopping experience, selection, and prices for our customers. We couldn’t do this without our employees at Amazon, who are relentlessly focused on our customers. We thank all Amazonians for their hard work and the big ideas that drive us forward. And our selling partners, including the many small businesses we work with, ensure we’re increasing the selection of products on Amazon.

This is an excellent reminder that customers notice our hard work, but we can assure you we will continue to invent every day to make customers’ lives better and more accessible.



