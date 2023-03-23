Audible is adding Dolby Atmos to Podcasts and Originals

Audible has announced that they are introducing Dolby Atmos support for podcasts and Audible Originals. This will provide better sound quality for people wearing headphones or have a smartphone or tablet that is rated Dolby Audio. However, you could offload the podcasts or audiobooks via a surround sound system in their house that supports Atmos, such as Sonos. To find these titles, search for “Dolby Atmos” in the Audible app. To listen to them, you’ll need an Audible membership and the Audible app on an Android or iOS mobile device that is Dolby Atmos-enabled.

The launch collection includes more than 40 of the service’s most popular Audible Originals, available for the first time in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, as well as new titles like The Little Mermaid, narrated by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and the Audible Theater production Marrow and the Sandman.

“Our commitment to delivering the best possible experiences to our customers—and to the creators we work with—is central to everything we do at Audible,” said Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Dolby to deliver world-class, Dolby Atmos immersive storytelling to our members, and to give creators another powerful tool to create extraordinary audio content with Audible.”

“Dolby Atmos is an innovative audio experience that is empowering creators to showcase their artistic vision at its greatest potential,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, at Dolby Laboratories. “Sound placement can now be used as a new element to draw audiences even closer to their favourite podcasts, audio narratives, and stories with Dolby Atmos. By partnering with Audible, we are bringing incredible immersive sound to one of the world’s leading services and catalogs for audio storytelling.”