BookBeat Will Let You Listen to Your Favorite Audiobooks For 90 Days For Free

Here is your chance to listen to your favorite audiobooks for free. As Watford Observer reported, all that you have to do is log on to BookBeat which is offering free access to its entire catalogue of audiobooks for three months. The company hosts more than a million e-books and audiobooks covering almost all genres that you might think of. That includes the classics of yore to the newest bestselling titles, you can have it all at BookBeat.

The offer is however applicable to only new customers. Existing subscribers won’t be able to make good of this offer. Also, you will be able to listen to 30 hours of free during the trial period. During this time, you can listen to any title or portion of it. You can also listen to the books online or have it downloaded to your device. This way, you can listen to the audiobooks while being offline as well, anywhere and at any time of your choice. Enter the code ‘news90’ to avail of the offer.

The app is also designed to learn your preferences and will suggest titles that it feels will match your listening preferences. Once the free trial period is over, your subscription will automatically transition to a paid mode. If you feel like dropping out, you can cancel your subscription anytime you want, no questions asked.

BookBeat offers three paid tiers for subscribers depending on their listening choices. The Basic plan will let you listen 20 hours every month and costs £5.99 per month. Thereafter, there is the Standard plan with 40 hours of listening time every month which costs a monthly £9.99. Lastly, there is the Premium plan which is clearly suited for diehard audiobook fans as it provides a monthly allowance of 100 hours of listening time. The Premium plan costs £17.99 per month. Click on the link here to avail of the offer.