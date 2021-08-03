RBmedia launches Ascent Audio for business focused audiobooks

RBmedia has just launched its new business audio brand, Ascent Audio. The brand offers the world’s largest business audiobook catalog encompassing all of the major categories in business education and featuring titles by bestselling business authors like Jon Gordon, Grant Cardone, Michael Watkins, Jeb Blount, Brian Tracy, W. Chan Kim, and Renée Mauborgne.

The new Ascent Audio is the successor to RBmedia’s Gildan Media brand and will be home to all business titles produced by RBmedia in partnership with Wiley, Harvard Business Review Press, Princeton University Press, Oxford University Press, Mango Publishing Group, Entrepreneur Press, and more leading business publishers. RBmedia’s recently acquired McGraw Hill Professional audiobook publishing business titles along with new McGraw Hill works will be published under the McGraw Hill-Ascent brand.

“Our business audiobook catalog has deep collections of titles from the brightest minds and best thinkers in all the crucial business categories, including leadership, strategy, IT, finance, negotiation, diversity, marketing, and organizational change. Our titles help companies and individuals capture the latest thinking and put it to work to improve their businesses and professional lives,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer of RBmedia. “The power of our partnerships with leading business publishers uniquely positions RBmedia to accelerate our business audio program under the new Ascent Audio brand to provide even more leading business content on audio.”

The main reason why RBMedia has launched this new imprint is due to the fact that business audiobooks is expanding at a record pace. According to the Audio Publishers Association, the number of people who say they like listening to business audiobooks has risen 30% since 2019.

