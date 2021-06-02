Scribd is now available on Apple Watch

Scribd is one of the best unlimited platforms for audiobooks and they have just created a new app for the Apple Watch. This gives active people the ability to connect up their headphones or earbuds via Bluetooth and listen to audiobooks while walking, running and jogging. Ideally, in order for this to work without a phone, you would need a 3rd generation Apple Watch or newer, with a cellular connection.

The Scribd app for Apple Watch is now available globally in the iOS app store. It is available in all of Scribd’s supported languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Indonesian, Romanian, and Russian.

“The expansion of the Scribd app to the Apple Watch device adds yet another way for our loyal listeners to enjoy their favorite audio content,” said Meghan Cochran, Vice President of Product for Scribd. “We believe this expansion of accessibility is a great step forward for our users, and with more and more people spending time outside and on-the-go, the timing of this launch couldn’t be better.”

