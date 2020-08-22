Wil Wheaton is going to narrate Ready Player Two audiobook

Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline is going to be coming out at the end of November of this year. Wil Wheaton narrated the original audiobook and Cline’s 2015 novel Armada. It has just been been confirmed the will also provide the narration of Ready Player Two.

The original novel made its debut back in 2011 and was an instant hit and spent more than 100 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list. The 2018 film adaptation grossed $582 million worldwide, which made it Spielberg’s highest-grossing film since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Little is known about the plot of the book, the Amazon listing does not really give anything away. The audiobook will be published by Penguin Random House Audio. and will be released on the same day as the ebook and hardcover edition, November 24th.



