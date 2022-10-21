Barnes and Noble Glowlight 4 Pearl Pink is sold out

Barnes and Noble Glowlight 4 Limited Edition in Pearl Pink is the first e-Reader the bookseller released that had an optional color for customers to purchase. Only a few thousand of these were made and customer demand caught B&N off guard. Due to the sheer amount of orders on the website and in retail stores it is now sold out. More are being made right now and it will be available once again in the middle of November. It will come out a time when people are hunting around for Black Friday deals and getting their holiday shipping done.

Why did Barnes and Noble go with Pink instead of another color? Apparently they made a bunch of color combinations and evaluated them internally, but also sent them to bookstores all over the United States. Pearl Pink was the clear winner and most of the staff loved the color, so B&N decided to go with that for now. I think it is very likely that in the future, more Nooks will have different color combinations, which is something most of their competition does not do. Amazon for example, only gives a black or white option on the Kindle, but has recently introduced a new denim color.

Did Barnes and Noble do anything different with the Nook Glowlight 4, other than changing the back of it to pink and the front to white? In short, no. The hardware is exactly the same as the model that came out in 2021, the software too is mostly the same. However, B&N has been issuing firmware updates every couple of weeks lately, as they are finally taking software stability seriously, which has typically been slow and sluggish.

