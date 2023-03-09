Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 and Glowlight 4e are on sale

The Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 and Nook Glowlight 4e e-readers are on sale until April 8th, 2023. This is an online exclusive, so you won’t be able to capitalize on the $30 savings in their physical bookstores. All you need to do is use the promo code BNPRESSOFF30 during checkout, and you can get the deal.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 features a 6-inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1072×1404 and 300 PPI. The screen is not flush with the bezel but has a recessed screen. An all-new screen protector installed on the factory level helps protect the plastic e-paper display. This was a good move by B&N because it absorbs light and does not reflect it like glass-based screens. When reading ebooks, the text looks crisper than the Kobo Sage or Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation. This reader has both warm and excellent lighting.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 quad-core 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You can charge the reader with a USB-C cable; this is the first time B&N has employed a modern port on any of their E INK devices. It has Bluetooth 5.1 and WIFI 802.11 b/g/n to connect to the online bookstore to purchase and download ebooks.

The Nook Glowlight 4e is their entry-level e-reader and has a 6-inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1024×758 and 212 PPI. It has a hollow screen and bezel design, which makes the text pop. Most e-readers on the market have a flush screen and bezel with glass. Glass-based screens tend to reflect the sun or overhead lights, whereas the Nook can easily handle all lighting conditions. This is because e-paper absorbs light. It also comes with a built-in anti-glare screen protector, as well. A series of white and amber LED lights project light evenly across the screen.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 quadcore 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. You can charge the reader with a USB-C cable, Bluetooth 5.1, and WIFI 802.11 b/g/n to connect to the online bookstore to purchase and download ebooks. Barnes and Noble have hotspots in all their bookstores, which you can also click on for free.

