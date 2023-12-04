Introducing the Bigme InkNote S, your ultimate productivity companion

The Bigme InkNote S is here and it can be the perfect device to unleash the full potential of your creativity. Featuring a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM, this device ensures seamless multitasking and responsive performance. With 64 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), you’ll never have to worry about running out of space for your ideas.

The 10.3-inch monochrome display with 227 PPI resolution will let you experience clear text and images. The Bigme InkNote S is designed to provide a paper-like reading experience, making it perfect for reading e-books (it supports more than 19 e-book formats), note-taking, or sketching, whatever the need might be. For this, there is the A5 wireless charging smart stylus that the e-note comes bundled with. So, whether you are an artist, student, or professional, this stylus offers precise control for your drawings, notes, and annotations.

The Bigme InkNote S also comes equipped with 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras. The e-ink tablet allows you to capture ideas, sketches, and memories effortlessly. You can also share your captures easily. Connectivity options with the device include 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The Bigme InkNote S ensures fast and stable connections, whether you’re streaming content, attending virtual meetings, or browsing the web. With a global handwriting recognition feature, language is no barrier to expressing yourself.

The integrated fingerprint sensor adds an extra layer of security to your device. The Bigme InkNote S runs on Android 11 OS, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a world of apps and features. The 4000mAh battery that the e-note comes with ensures that you can keep up with your tasks all day long. Then there also are four microphones onboard along with a pair of speakers to take your audio and video experience to the next level.

Other smart features the Bigme InkNote S comes with include handwritten-to-text and voice-to-text conversion. It also allows for recording different people’s words and conversations with AI. The e-ink tablet comes with ChatGPT integrated, which means you can draw upon the several advantages that the conversation AI chatbot has to offer. The device supports free voice-to-text as well as a dual split screen feature as well.

If you are looking for a smart device to enhance your productivity without straining your eyes, the Bigme InkNote S can just be it. The e-note is available to buy right now via the Good e-Reader Store for $399.99.