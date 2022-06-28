10 of the Best Recruitment Books for 2022

The recruiting world is continuously evolving. While a few years back, hiring decisions were made only after reading resumes and the cover letters accompanying them, today there are many other factors brought into the discussion. It’s rather daunting to be on top of brand-new ideas while these are emerging. There are also all sorts of new practices, strategies, and technologies that have been changing the recruiting world, professionals must always stay updated on the latest trends. One way of remaining in line with what’s going on is to read articles and materials that discuss this subject. This article presents the most efficient recruitment books for 2022 to those who want to keep on growing professionally.

A “Talent Matchmaker” and One of Mil’s founders, Lee-Anne Edwards, has written this book to help recruiters break out of the traditional recruiting methods. Culture-Driven Recruiting: There is No “Talent War” If You Eliminate the Competition explains how you can use a more innovative recruiting approach so that you can communicate with the candidates more efficiently and, at the same time, make sure that competition has been eliminated.

This book presents the toughest questions that recruiters would ask. It also shares all sorts of experiences and stories. At the same time, it provides guidance on how attracting and retaining the most talented candidates is possible.

Recruiters who should read Culture Driven Recruiting: There is No “Talent War” If You Eliminate the Competition are those who don’t want to do the things the same way they did before.

A book written by Barbara Bruno, High-Tech High-Touch Recruiting, presents professionals with the end-to-end recruiting process for talent that’s in demand. It shows them how they can find employees for the jobs in the long run, giving tips on how to more efficiently connect with candidates without emailing or texting, but only by creating an improved experience for those who are involved in recruiting.

The best part of High-Tech High-Touch Recruiting: How to Attract and Retain the Best Talent By Improving the Candidate Experience is that it shows how you can use AI software to find the person that’s right for any job.

Julie MacFarland and HireReach have co-written the Talent Acquisition Essentials Guidebook, which is especially focused on talent acquisition and leads hiring processes across organizations. This book is rather tactical and doesn’t contain any fluff. It only looks to improve recruitment strategies so that the hiring process is more efficient and successful.

Talent Acquisition Essentials Guidebook by Julie MacFarland and HireReach helps people who want to look for the clearest and most straightforward tips on building the most efficient recruitment processes.

It’s very important to have a diverse workforce, and if your team hasn’t made a priority of this, it’s time they should. Hiring for Diversity: A Complete Guide by Gerardus Blokdyk is brought to you by The Art of Service. When reading it, you will understand how you can set any diverse goal so that you can achieve it by using evidence-based practice strategies.

Hiring for Diversity: A Complete Guide is also teaching recruiters how they can integrate the most recent processes and advanced recruiting strategies to make something of diversity efforts. The book is also accompanied by a self-assessment scorecard that sends what you need to pay attention to.

As a recruiter, you should read this book if you want to make diversity your priority, and don’t know how to start.

A material of Fortune 500 HR Senior VP and Human Workplace’s CEO Liz Ryan, Righteous Recruiting explores the ways in which recruiters can reinvent themselves, laying out not only practical but also attainable visions for their work.

Liz is a people person who covers topics that are important for both candidates and recruiters. She discusses the tips and small changes that improve communication so that the recruitment process is enhanced, and employers can come up with a competitive and sustainable advantage.

This book is for anyone who has an interesting philosophical approach to recruiting talent.

Recruiting Sucks… But It Doesn’t Have To: Breaking Through the Myths That Got Us Here was written by Steve Lowisz, who has been working in the recruiting industry and leads the talent optimization area. This book discusses the business practices that are no longer in trend and that people have been using for too long now.

Lowisz offers the most practical advice on how recruiters can attract, retain, and develop a high-quality workforce. This book debunks 7 of the most interesting myths as far as attracting more talent goes. It shows recruiters how to be marketers and no longer rely on technology alone.

Those who no longer want to rely on traditional recruiting should give this exciting book a read.

Roxi Bahar Hewertson who authored Hire Right, Fire Right is best known for having a no-nonsense approach to acquiring talent. She tries to give leaders the tools necessary not only to fire but also to develop and hire the right talent.

Hire Right, Fire Right discusses how mismatched hires can be weeded out so that talent is no longer lost. You can learn how to make decisions so that your company’s success rate increases. Also, you can learn how to lower the risk of any lawsuit so that the reputation of your organization is not damaged.

An inclusion strategy that’s successful should begin before the candidate applies. At the same time, it needs to touch every part of the organization you’re running. Fleur Bothwick and Charlotte Sweeney have written Inclusive Leadership: The Definitive Guide to Developing and Executing an Impactful Diversity and Inclusion Strategy to teach people how to test organizational design principles that can lead to more productivity.

Inclusive Leadership also sends readers to the employee lifecycle that should work for them and their business. Recruiting efforts shouldn’t be the employee’s worry. They should be left for recruiters, and this is what this book teaches.

A Chief Talent Strategist of Lean Effective Talent Strategies and the founder of Talent Acquisition Evolution, Jodi Brandsetter has also sold many recruitment bestsellers, including Hire by Design: A Hiring Blueprint with Design Thinking.

This book is all about design thinking and applies what she has learned to talent acquisition. The book is also providing templates when it comes to making things easier as far as applying design and thinking processes of hiring practices.

Jerome Ternyck has written Hiring Success: How Visionary CEOs Compete for the Best Talent for the hiring success of recruiters. He is the SaaS CEO and a former recruiter with more than 30 years of experience in recruiting strategies. He is very talented at teaching CEOs how they can acquire talent so that their company can grow.

In this book, Ternyck stresses how important it is to achieve success in business. He says that all CEOs should have as #1 priority implementing all sorts of recruiting strategies for creating an environment that’s building a future for their company or startup.

Any of these books can prove useful for recruiters who want to stay updated on the latest industry tricks that bring good results. Still, the best word of advice when hiring new people is to consider how well they fit into the team you already have to keep an open, creative mind when interviewing prospects. This is one of those good oldies that always work.

