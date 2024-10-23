Never Flinch: Steven King Confirms New Book Release

Stephen King officially announced the release date of his upcoming novel, “Never Flinch,” as May 27, 2025. Although specific details about the book remain a mystery, King hints at the return of his beloved character, Holly Gibney, who first appeared in the novel Mr. Mercedes. Holly is known for her intelligence, social awkwardness and stellar investigative abilities. And she has a knack for computers too!

Given King’s fondness for Holly, fans can anticipate a significant role for her in the book.

Here is what we know so far:

The storyline intersects when Detective Izzy Jones turns to her private detective friend, Holly Gibney, to help catch a killer before they act on the threat. In a disturbing cryptic letter sent to the police, the killer vows to kill thirteen innocent people and one guilty person in an insane act of revenge. Things become personal for Holly when the person she was hired to protect becomes the killer’s target.

Many of the characters in the book we have met before, such as famous gospel singer Sista Bessie, but we are introduced to new and exciting characters like controversial and outspoken women’s rights activist Kate McKay, who Holly has sworn to protect.

With fourteen lives on the line, Izzy and Holly need to learn who is innocent and who is guilty quickly, but in true Steven King fashion, nothing is as it seems.

While this is exciting news, we must wait another seven months to read it. And it will be a bit of time before we see the book cover; it has yet to be revealed. But Never Flinch because, in an instant, it may just appear.

