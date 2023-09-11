Booktopia Reports Loss Of $29 Million This Year

Image credit: holmanwebb

Booktopia, the Australian online bookstore, has recently reported a full-year loss of $29 million this year. The retailer calls it a challenging year, attributing the loss to the hard economic climate as well as the impacts of its transition to the new customer fulfillment center (CFC).

The online retailer reported that its revenue was down 18% in the 12 months to June 30 (FY23). The company’s income fell 23.7% during the same period. For the 12 months to June 30 (FY23), the company reported revenue of $197.6 million, which was recorded as $240.78 million last year. This is significant and truly challenging for Booktopia.

At the beginning of this year, Booktopia took many cost rationalization and margin optimization measures to address economic headwinds. The company stated that these measures were expected to boost its bottom line by $12 million and $15 million during FY23.

In its Independent Auditor’s Report, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu cited material uncertainty will impose a new challenge if Booktopia fails to achieve its operating cash flow forecasts, resulting in Australian non-bank lender Moneytech withdrawing its trade finance facility.

Meanwhile, the company’s new CFC is reportedly making efforts to improve efficiencies, reduce operational costs, and support overall growth.

Booktopia CEO David Nenke said: